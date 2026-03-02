Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and EMERGE CANADA INC., LISA LANGLEY, DESMOND ALVARES, MARIE ROUNDING, MONIQUE HUTCHINS AND BRUCE FRIESEN, File No. 2025-7

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

Mar 02, 2026, 12:19 ET

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated February 27, 2026, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

