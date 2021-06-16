OSC Announces Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee Members

Ontario Securities Commission

Jun 16, 2021, 10:39 ET

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the new membership of its Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee (CDAC). 

The CDAC advises OSC staff on the planning, implementation and communication of its continuous disclosure review program, as well as related policy initiatives. The CDAC also serves as a forum to advise OSC staff on emerging issues. OSC staff recognize the critical importance of consulting with market participants and other stakeholders in carrying out its mandate.

The CDAC will meet on an as needed basis with members serving a two-year term.  Effective immediately, the members are:

Tracie Allan

Sun Life Financial

Josie Caldas

Royal Bank of Canada

Valerie Douville

TMX Group Ltd.

Lucy Durocher

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Wendi Locke

McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Vaughn MacLellan

DLA Piper (Canada) LLP

Catherine McCall

Canadian Coalition for Good Governance

Matthew Merkley

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Martha Moen

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Sean Musselman

Ernst & Young LLP

Philip Panet

West Face Capital Inc.

Anthony Scilipoti

Veritas Investment Research Corporation

Alyson Slater

Global Risk Institute in Financial Services

Julia Suk

Deloitte LLP

Kevin Thomas

Shareholder Association for Research & Education

Robin Upshall

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.  Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

