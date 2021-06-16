OSC Announces Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee Members

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the new membership of its Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee (CDAC).

The CDAC advises OSC staff on the planning, implementation and communication of its continuous disclosure review program, as well as related policy initiatives. The CDAC also serves as a forum to advise OSC staff on emerging issues. OSC staff recognize the critical importance of consulting with market participants and other stakeholders in carrying out its mandate.

The CDAC will meet on an as needed basis with members serving a two-year term. Effective immediately, the members are:

Tracie Allan Sun Life Financial Josie Caldas Royal Bank of Canada Valerie Douville TMX Group Ltd. Lucy Durocher PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Wendi Locke McCarthy Tétrault LLP Vaughn MacLellan DLA Piper (Canada) LLP Catherine McCall Canadian Coalition for Good Governance Matthew Merkley Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Martha Moen Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Sean Musselman Ernst & Young LLP Philip Panet West Face Capital Inc. Anthony Scilipoti Veritas Investment Research Corporation Alyson Slater Global Risk Institute in Financial Services Julia Suk Deloitte LLP Kevin Thomas Shareholder Association for Research & Education Robin Upshall Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

