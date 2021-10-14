OSC announces agenda and opens registration for Dialogue 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the agenda and opened registration for virtual Dialogue 2021: Creating Conditions for Growth.

This year, top industry leaders will discuss the role of the financial community, regulators and policymakers in fostering vibrant capital markets as we emerge from COVID-19. Highlights from the agenda include a conversation with OSC Chair and CEO Grant Vingoe, a luncheon presentation by legendary academic Cass R. Sunstein, and a keynote presentation by Paul Beaudry, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada. Opening remarks will be delivered by the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, Ontario. Panel sessions will include discussions on regulating for a sustainable future and the emergence of global sustainability standards, modernizing Canada's self-regulatory organization framework, as well as the changing face of retail investing in Canada.

Confirmed speakers to date include:

Cathie Armour , Commissioner, Australian Securities and Investments Commission

, Commissioner, Australian Securities and Investments Commission Wendy Berman , Vice-Chair, OSC

, Vice-Chair, OSC Leslie Byberg , Executive Director, OSC

, Executive Director, OSC Patricia Callon , Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, Sun Life

, Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, Sun Life Susan Greenglass , Director, Market Regulation, OSC

, Director, Market Regulation, OSC Neil Gross , President, Component Strategies Consulting, and Chair, OSC Investor Advisory Panel

, President, Component Strategies Consulting, and Chair, OSC Investor Advisory Panel Peter Haynes , Managing Director, TD Securities

, Managing Director, TD Securities Sarah Keyes , CEO, ESG Global Advisors Inc.

, CEO, ESG Global Advisors Inc. Edward Kholodenko , President and CEO, Questrade

, President and CEO, Questrade David Lewis , President, BEworks Research Institute

, President, BEworks Research Institute Stan Magidson , Chair and CEO, Alberta Securities Commission

, Chair and CEO, Alberta Securities Commission Richard Manley , Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Investing | Global Leadership Team, CPP Investments

, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Investing | Global Leadership Team, CPP Investments Jo-Anne Matear , Manager, Corporate Finance, OSC

, Manager, Corporate Finance, OSC Sheldon Mills , Executive Director, Consumers and Competition, Financial Conduct Authority

, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition, Financial Conduct Authority Tim Moseley , Vice-Chair, OSC

, Vice-Chair, OSC Jennifer Newman , Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Operations and Special Projects, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Operations and Special Projects, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Paul Redman , Director, Regulatory Strategy and Research, and Chief Economist, OSC

, Director, Regulatory Strategy and Research, and Chief Economist, OSC Michael Thom , Managing Director, CFA Societies Canada

The full agenda and list of speakers is available on the OSC website.

OSC Dialogue 2021 will take place on November 23, 2021. The cost to register is $225 and includes access to live-streamed event content on November 23, and on-demand for three months after the event. In addition, a hard-cover copy of Sludge, by Cass R. Sunstein will be shipped after November 29 to all paid registrants residing in Canada.

Attendees may be eligible for IIROC and FP Canada continuing education credits and may be eligible for Law Society of Ontario and CPA Ontario substantive hours.

For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates and follow #OSCDialogue on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media interested in attending should contact [email protected].

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.osc.ca/

