Orville Redenbacher Celebrates 50 Years of Creating Memories Over a Perfectly Popped Bowl of Popcorn

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Orville Redenbacher, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a fan favourite, perfect to enjoy on your own or share with the entire family.

"Orville Redenbacher popcorn has been a part of family traditions for generations and we are truly grateful to have the opportunity to continue sharing the legacy and being a part of the experience for millions of Canadians!" said Ian Roberts, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. "As we celebrate this wonderful milestone with Orville Redenbacher, we can't help but reminisce about how the light and fluffy crowd pleaser has evolved throughout the decades."

Set out to make the best quality popping corn the world has ever seen, the legendary Orville Redenebacher perfected and shared his love of agriculture creating his special kernel that we cherish and crave. Inspired by his family traditions, Redenbacher perfected his popping corn in 1965 and in 1984 he introduced the first shelf-stable microwavable popcorn. While Redenbacher passed away in 1995, his legacy lives on through a dedication to selecting the right farmers and the perfect land to grow his gourmet popping corn that we continue to indulge in today. In 2005, Canada's first popcorn with no trans-fat, Smart Pop! was introduced to consumers.

Orville Redenbacher gourmet popping corn is available in multiple offerings (microwavable popcorn, ready-to-eat popcorn and kernels) and numerous flavours and sizes to complement any lifestyle, taste or occasion.

Visit Orville Redenbacher Canada online at orville.ca for product and nutritional information and for great popcorn recipe ideas. Share your love of popcorn with other Canadians on social media and follow Orville on Facebook and Instagram @OrvilleCanada.

Orville Redenbacher's microwavable popcorn, ready-to-eat popcorn and kernels is available at all major grocery retailers, mass merchandise retailers, club retailers, drug stores and discount grocery retailers across Canada.

