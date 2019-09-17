Ortho RTi Announces Extension of Certain Early Warrants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

KIRKLAND, QC, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) ("Ortho RTi" or the "Company") announces the extension of the term of certain warrants of the Company (the "Extended Warrants") which were originally issued in March 2017 in connection with a private placement. The Extended Warrants, representing an aggregate of 480,000 warrants, originally expired on October 1, 2019. Pursuant to the Warrant Term Extension, the expiry date of the Warrants is extended for one (1) year, being October 1, 2020. All other terms of the Extended Warrants will remain unchanged.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTi is an emerging Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine biologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary biopolymer has been specifically designed to increase the healing rates of sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus, ligaments and cartilage. The polymer can be directly placed into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. Considering the significant bioactivity and residency of our proprietary biopolymer, Ortho RTi continues to assess its potential for therapeutic uses outside of the soft tissue repair. Further information about Ortho RTi is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Claude LeDuc, President and Chief Executive Officer, (514) 693-8804, leduc@orthorti.com; Frederic Dumais, Director Communications and Investor Relations, (514) 782-8803, dumais@orthorti.com

