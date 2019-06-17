Ortho Regenerative Technologies Announces Changes in Executive Leadership

Bio-Pharma veteran Claude LeDuc to replace Dr. Brent Norton as President and Chief Executive Officer

KIRKLAND, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) ("Ortho RTi" or the "Company"), an emerging Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine technology company, today announced the nomination of Claude LeDuc as its new President and CEO in replacement of Dr. Brent Norton who is stepping down from his operational role to focus on other initiatives. Dr. Norton will remain on the Board of Directors of the Company and support Mr. Leduc in his new role to ensure a smooth transition and beyond.

"I am pleased to announce that Claude LeDuc is joining our company," stated Steve Saviuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ortho RTi. "Mr. LeDuc has an outstanding track record of accomplishment in growing private and publicly traded bio-pharma companies. He is taking the helm of Ortho RTi as the Company is commencing preparation for its first human trial to test its lead biopolymer, Ortho-R, for the treatment of Rotator Cuff injuries. Under his leadership we look to the future with excitement and confidence."

Steve Saviuk also commented; "The Company wishes to thank Dr. Norton for his service and leadership as President and CEO, and we are happy to be able to count on his continued support and contribution as a Board member".

"I am excited to be joining the Ortho RTi team at this critical time in the development of its Ortho-R program," stated Claude LeDuc. "The potential to develop Ortho RTi's proprietary biopolymer as a revolutionary platform for the treatment of any type of soft-tissues injuries is at our reach. I look forward to building on the strong foundations at Ortho RTi and leading the Company to maximize its future potential."

Mr. LeDuc has cumulated 32 years of senior executive, CEO, COO experience with private and Fortune 500 medical device and bio-pharma companies. He has spent 22 years in the musculoskeletal market, having occupied senior positions with Genzyme, Biomatrix, Serono and BioSyntech. He has raised more than $50 million in public & private financings after taking BioSyntech public on the TSX-V exchange as its CEO in 2004. During his 5-year tenure as BioSyntech CEO, he has worked closely with Ecole Polytechnique who is an active partner in the development of Ortho-RTi's proprietary platform, and was directly involved in the clinical and regulatory development of the BST-CarGel product which was later acquired by Orthopaedic giant, Smith & Nephew.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTi is an emerging Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine biologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary biopolymer has been specifically designed to increase the healing rates of sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus, ligaments and cartilage. The polymer can be directly placed into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. Considering the significant bioactivity and residency of our proprietary biopolymer, Ortho RTi continues to assess its potential for therapeutic uses outside of the soft tissue repair. Further information about Ortho RTi is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

The CSE, has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

For further information: Claude Leduc, President, Chief Executive Officer, (514) 693-8804, leduc@orthorti.com; Luc Mainville, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 693-8854, mainville@orthorti.com

Related Links

http://www.orthorti.com/

