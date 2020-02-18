Ortho Dermatologics Launches Telemedicine on Dermatology.com, U.S. Cash-Pay Prescription Program

"At Ortho Dermatologics, we understand that patients with certain skin conditions, particularly acne and fine lines and wrinkles, can face multiple barriers to getting the skin care treatments they need," said Bill Humphries, president, Ortho Dermatologics. "By providing an on-demand solution where patients can conveniently consult with a medical professional online, order our clinically proven medicines directly, and receive prompt delivery, we believe we can deliver the best possible experience and access for patients."

To use the new telemedicine service1 on Dermatology.com, patients are required to submit a photo of their skin-related need and other information on their health, medical history and lifestyle via their mobile device or desktop. Once the submission is placed, which takes approximately three minutes, the patient will receive an email confirmation stating that their submission is being reviewed by a health care provider. Typically within 24 hours, the health care provider will either provide the patient with a prescription for one of the company's branded prescription products available on the site, based on the assessment by the health care provider, or recommend the patient visit a board-certified dermatologist if the skin condition warrants an in-person consultation. To help these patients connect directly to a board-certified dermatologist, the site will feature a direct link to the American Academy of Dermatology Association's Find a Dermatologist locator.2

Through Dermatology.com, patients have direct access to many of Ortho Dermatologics' proven, high-quality, branded dermatology medicines. The products available on the site include some of the company's iconic brands, including Retin-A® (tretinoin) cream as well as newer products such as ALTRENO® (tretinoin) Lotion, 0.05%. The company also recently added four more products to the program, SOLODYN® (minocycline hydrochloride) extended release tablets, RENOVA® (tretinoin cream 0.02%), LOPROX® shampoo (ciclopirox 1%), and BenzEFoam® (benzoyl peroxide emollient foam 5.3%/9.8%), bringing the total product count to 15. The addition of BenzEFoam 5.3% also marks the site's first over-the-counter option for patients.

Since its launch in March 2019, Dermatology.com has helped thousands of patients get access to branded dermatology products at transparent prices through participating pharmacies, including all Walgreens U.S. retail pharmacies.

For more information on Dermatology.com, visit www.dermatology.com.

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio also includes several leading medical device systems for aesthetic applications, such as skin tightening and resurfacing, laser hair removal and preventative therapeutic skin care treatments. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.



About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

