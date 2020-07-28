Ortho Dermatologics Announces 2020 Aspire Higher Scholarship Recipients

"College and graduate school are already incredibly challenging and demanding endeavors, and living with a skin condition adds to the physical and emotional burden a student must face," said Bill Humphries, president, Ortho Dermatologics. "It's inspiring to hear the stories of students who are pursuing their higher education goals in part due to the support from the Aspire Higher scholarship program, and we look forward to celebrating them every year."

The 2020 honorees were chosen from nearly 220 applications and were selected in part due to their essays describing the impact of their dermatologic condition and the role that a dermatologist, physician assistant or nurse practitioner played in helping to treat their condition. The applications were judged by an independent panel of dermatologists from across the country.

The Aspire Higher scholarship program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits with scholarships in three categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards for those pursuing undergraduate degrees, the Graduate Scholar Awards for those pursuing graduate degrees, and the Today's Woman Scholar Awards for mothers pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees.

The 2020 Aspire Higher scholarship program recipients are:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards

Rachel Lim , Cherry Hill, N.J. - Brown University

, -

Aimee Milota , Elk Grove, Calif. - Grand Canyon University

, -

Grace Yockey , Edmonds, Wash. - Western Washington University

, -

Magdalena Augustine , Sugar Land, Texas - University of Texas at Austin

, -

Ryan Rossow , Manhattan Beach, Calif. - Vanderbilt University

, - Graduate Scholar Awards

Christopher Yao , Jericho, N.Y. - University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

, -

Eunice Ko , Galveston, Texas - The University of Texas Medical Branch

, - The Medical Branch

Elisabeth George , Poquott, N.Y. - Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University

, Poquott, N.Y. - Warren Alpert Medical School of Today's Woman Scholar Awards

Marianne Rose Tanada , Henderson, Nev. - Harvard Business School

"I'm extremely excited to be pursuing a bachelor's degree at Brown University and am honored to be a recipient of the Aspire Higher scholarship program," said Rachel Lim. "It's been a challenge to live with eczema so it's encouraging to see Ortho Dermatologics take a moment to support others like me who are juggling skin conditions on top of academic endeavors, extracurriculars and many other activities."

About the Aspire Higher Scholarship Program

Since 2013, the Aspire Higher scholarship program has awarded 51 scholarships, providing students a total of $738,000 toward their higher education on campuses nationwide. The Aspire Higher scholarship program is funded through the Bausch Foundation.

About the Bausch Foundation

The Bausch Foundation was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes around the world. Since its inception, the Bausch Foundation has contributed millions of dollars worth of financial and product donations to global charitable health organizations.

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio also includes several leading medical device systems for aesthetic applications, such as skin tightening and resurfacing, laser hair removal and preventative therapeutic skin care treatments. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

