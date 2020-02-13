Oronova Energy Inc. Announces Transfer to NEX

TSXV: ONV.H

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Oronova Energy Inc. ("Oronova" or the "Company") (TSXV: ONV) has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its listing will be transferred to the NEX board and its shares will trade under the symbol ONV.H effective at the opening February 14, 2020. The Company is continuing with its search for significant assets in the natural resource sector in conjunction with Advantage Energy Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Oronova Energy Inc.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Oronova Energy Inc.

For further information: Joanna Vastardis, CFO & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (604) 609-6125