ORONOVA ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Oronova Energy Inc. ("Oronova" or the "Company") (TSXV: ONV.H) announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,200,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for one (1) year from the date of closing the offering.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the Private Placement to pay liabilities and for working capital purposes.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

