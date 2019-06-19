Oroco Engages Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills Capital") to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company.

Torrey Hills Capital is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in small and microcap companies. Torrey Hills Capital will increase awareness of the Company through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors, and money managers focused on the microcap market space. This will assist the Company in building on and maintaining its investor audience in both the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

Torrey Hills Capital has been engaged at a rate of US$5,000 per month for an initial term of six months, which may be extended by agreement for consecutive six month terms. The Company has also agreed to grant 100,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of three years, of which 25% will vest at the three month anniversary of the engagement, with an additional 25% vesting each three months thereafter. Torrey Hills currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced options.

The appointment of Torrey Hills Capital as an investor relations consultant to the Company and the granting of the options are subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT TORREY HILLS CAPITAL:

Torrey Hills Capital was formed in 1998 and is headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The team of professionals offers experience and expertise in investor relations, corporate communications, non-deal road shows, and market support activities. Torrey Hills Capital specializes in the development and marketing of emerging growth companies which trade in the United States (NYSE, NYSE American, and OTC) and in Canada (TSX, TSX-V, and CSE). Marketing activities articulate key investment attributes, strategic direction, and financial expectations, which combine to ensure that client market value fully reflects past achievements and future opportunities. Further information is available at www.torreyhillscapital.com.

ABOUT OROCO:

The Company currently holds an irrevocable option to acquire 100 percent of Altamura Copper Corp., a private B.C. company which holds a 50 percent interest in Compañía Minera Ruero, S.A. de C.V., the registered owner of the Santo Tomas concessions, and an option to acquire the other 50 percent interest. The Santo Tomas concessions are a contiguous group of seven mineral concessions located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Altamura Copper Corp. also holds a 66.7 percent interest in Xochipala Gold, S.A de C.V., the owner of a net 85 percent unregistered contractual interest in the Santo Tomas concessions. The Company and Altamura Copper Corp. are pursuing the registration of the Santo Tomas concessions to Xochipala Gold, S.A. de C.V. for reason of its preferable ownership and investment structure relating to those concessions (see the Company's most recent MD&A available on SEDAR).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements relating to future events or achievements of the Company, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such statements. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these matters. Oroco does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

For further information: Mr. Craig Dalziel, President and CEO, Oroco Resource Corp., Tel: 604-688-6200, www.orocoresourcecorp.com

