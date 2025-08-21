ORMCO™ UNVEILS SPARK™ STAGERX™, THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF ALIGNER TREATMENT PLANNING

Spark™ StageRx™ - enhanced treatment accuracy through a powerful, visual, and streamlined modular workflow. Post this

"StageRx enables the peer-to-peer sharing of aligner protocols, fostering a vibrant community of aligner knowledge among practitioners, and 89% of doctors stating they are likely to recommend StageRx to their colleagues.1 Based on initial customer feedback, we are seeing this platform make a meaningful impact in practices," said Jay Issa, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Global Marketing, Ormco. "It comes with Spark Aligner protocols created by top global aligner experts, making it a helpful tool for both novice and advanced aligner doctors."

Key Features & Benefits of Spark StageRx:

Standardize communication with designers in a non-textual format. 84% of doctors agree StageRx has improved communication with treatment designers.¹

Protocol library provides select Spark standard and expert protocols, as well as your own creation for easy access and reuse.

Visualize your setup with an easy drag and drop staging workspace.

"This has completely transformed our clear aligner treatment planning process. It's visual, intuitive, and easy to use—you simply drag and drop," said Dr. Nadia Nizam.2 "The platform enables a smarter, more collaborative workflow by eliminating design inconsistencies and standardizing communication, all without sacrificing customization. My team can tailor treatment for each patient by modifying or adding steps, which are then submitted directly through the Spark DTX portal—ensuring both precision and consistency."

For more information on Spark StageRx, visit Orthodontic Software | Spark™ Clear Aligner System | Ormco .

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark Aligners are manufactured by Ormco, a global leader in innovative orthodontic products with 60 years of expertise, R&D, and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors treat more than 20 million patients in more than 140 countries. Spark Approver Software is designed to give doctors more control and flexibility, while Spark's advanced aligner technology and TruGEN™ material provide more sustained force retention. Compared to the leading aligner brand and when contacting the same tooth, the Spark Aligner has 18% better surface contact with the tooth and is also designed to be more clear and more comfortable than the leading aligner brand and stain less than the leading aligner material -- which may be why 100% of patients recently surveyed said they would recommend Spark Aligners to a friend.3

For more information about Spark Aligners, visit https://ormco.com/en-us/spark .

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Ormco, Nobel Biocare, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For more than 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear Brackets, Titanium Orthos™, and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). The Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and Approver Software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco .

1Data on file. Based on a survey of doctors completed in February 2025.

2Dr. Nadia Nizam is a paid consultant for Ormco. The opinions expressed are those of the doctor. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own judgment in treating their patients.

3Marketing Confirmation Study-Data on File with Ormco Corporation.

SOURCE Ormco Corporation