ORMCO™ ANNOUNCES SPARK™ JUNIOR CLEAR ALIGNER TREATMENT SPECIFICALLY FOR YOUNGER PATIENTS

BREA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ormco Corporation, a leading provider of innovative orthodontic solutions for over 60 years, is proud to introduce Spark™ Junior, the latest addition to its Spark™ Clear Aligner portfolio. Designed specifically for younger patients, Spark Junior offers a new two-phase option for delivering customized, continuous orthodontic care—from early childhood through adulthood—beginning with Phase One featuring BiteSync™, Spark Aligner's Class II malocclusion solution for mandibular advancement.

Spark™ Junior was developed as a two-phase treatment tailored to support the growth and development of younger patients.

"Spark Junior was developed as a two-phase treatment specifically tailored to support the growth and development of younger patients," said Jay Issa, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Global Marketing, Ormco. "This innovative solution provides a comprehensive, efficient, and patient-friendly orthodontic experience that benefits both patients and practices. Each phase is available independently, giving doctors the flexibility to treat patients without committing to both phases upfront. Additionally, there is no time restriction between phases, allowing clinicians to proceed at their own pace, a benefit that the top competitor does not offer."

Key Features & Benefits of Spark Junior:

Two-phase treatment: Adapted for the growth of young patients. Phase One: For patients under 13, includes unlimited stages of aligners and refinements over 1.5 years. 1 Pause feature: There is no time restriction between phases, allowing doctors to proceed at their own pace. Phase Two: Seamless transition to Spark Advanced for teen and young adult years, offering 3.5 years of comprehensive care from the start of phase two.

Adapted for the growth of young patients. BiteSync offered with Spark Junior : Integrated within Spark Junior fees, and can be used at any time during Spark Junior treatment to address Class II malocclusion.

: Integrated within Spark Junior fees, and can be used at any time during Spark Junior treatment to address Class II malocclusion. Comfortable and transparent: Made with Spark's TruGEN™ material for a discreet and comfortable fit.

Made with Spark's TruGEN™ material for a discreet and comfortable fit. Tailored functionalities: Meets the specific needs of young patients.

Meets the specific needs of young patients. Practice-friendly: Designed for seamless integration into orthodontic practices.

Designed for seamless integration into orthodontic practices. Expedited design turnaround (1 business day) and manufacturing (5 business days).

"With Spark Junior, I can now bring the same precision and control I rely on with Spark Aligners to my younger patients," said Dr. Mark Coreil.2 "What sets Spark Junior apart is the ability to treat in two phases, enabling effective early intervention and a seamless transition into teen or adult treatment while offering significant cost savings. Unlike other aligner systems, Spark Junior allows for a pause in treatment without penalizing families. If a child's teeth take longer to come in, there's no additional cost for continuing treatment. It's a smarter, more flexible solution that delivers the Spark smile my patients and their families truly value."

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark Aligners are manufactured by Ormco, a global leader in innovative orthodontic products, with 60 years of expertise, R&D, and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors treat more than 20 million patients in more than 140 countries. Spark Approver Software is designed to give doctors more control and flexibility, while Spark's advanced aligner technology and TruGEN™ material provide more sustained force retention. Compared to the leading aligner brand and when contacting the same tooth, the Spark Aligner has 18% better surface contact with the tooth and is also designed to be more clear and more comfortable than the leading aligner brand, and stain less than the leading aligner material -- which may be why 100% of patients recently surveyed said they would recommend Spark Aligners to a friend.3

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Ormco, Nobel Biocare, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For more than 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear Brackets, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). The Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and Approver Software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

1 Phase 1 includes up to 25 stages of aligners, but the aligner stages can be expanded as needed with the unlimited refinement feature.

2 Dr. Mark Coreil is a paid consultant for Ormco. The opinions expressed are those of the doctor. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own judgment in treating their patients.

3 Marketing Confirmation Study-Data on File with Ormco Corporation.

