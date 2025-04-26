ORMCO™ ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF SPARK™ RETAINERS & SPARK BITESYNC™ CLASS II CORRECTOR SYSTEM

"Through Spark technology, I can extend the same premium patient experience from initial treatment through retention. The clinical options with Spark Retainers help me maintain the beautiful smile outcomes I achieve with Spark Clear Aligners, Ormco Digital Bonding, or Damon Ultima™ braces," said Dr. Colby Gage1. "My Spark Aligner patients continue to love the clarity, comfort, and less staining they enjoyed while in treatment."

"BiteSync has corrected Class II cases quickly and efficiently in my practice. I'm getting bite correction in less than 6 months2. It has worked great for my teen and adult patients3," said Dr. Jennifer Messenger.

Key Features & Benefits of Spark Retainers:

Clinical Flexibility: Spark Retainers provide clinical flexibility with customizable options, including bite ramps, pontics, trimlines, and the option to choose your preferred scanner.

Spark Retainers provide clinical flexibility with customizable options, including bite ramps, pontics, trimlines, and the option to choose your preferred scanner. Single Platform Management: Improve practice efficiency by managing Spark Clear Aligners, Ormco Digital Bonding and Spark Retainer patients all in one place.

Improve practice efficiency by managing Spark Clear Aligners, Ormco Digital Bonding and Spark Retainer patients all in one place. Streamlined Ordering: Order any number of trays the patient needs and fabricate from a new scan or T2 position of a Spark patient. No subscription required.

Order any number of trays the patient needs and fabricate from a new scan or T2 position of a Spark patient. No subscription required. Premium Materials: Spark Retainers are crafted from the same advanced TruGEN™ XR materials, ensuring the same premium performance customers have come to expect from Spark Clear Aligners.

Spark Retainers are crafted from the same advanced TruGEN™ XR materials, ensuring the same premium performance customers have come to expect from Spark Clear Aligners. Comfort & Fit: Designed with patient comfort in mind, Spark Retainers can be scalloped or trimmed with extended coverage to ensure an optimal, comfortable fit. The design ensures that patients are at ease while maintaining an effective orthodontic result.

Designed with patient comfort in mind, Spark Retainers can be scalloped or trimmed with extended coverage to ensure an optimal, comfortable fit. The design ensures that patients are at ease while maintaining an effective orthodontic result. Durability and Longevity: Spark Retainers are lab-tested to meet rigorous durability standards, providing long-lasting results and contributing to the overall success of orthodontic treatment 4 .

Spark Retainers are lab-tested to meet rigorous durability standards, providing long-lasting results and contributing to the overall success of orthodontic treatment . Stain Resistance: Powered by TruGEN technology, Spark Retainers maintain their clarity and are resistant to staining, offering a clean, aesthetic appearance throughout their use.

Key Features & Benefits of BiteSync Class II Corrector System:

Effective: The SideBar and Occlusion Guide are tested for durability and work together to achieve a more desirable bite profile.

The SideBar and Occlusion Guide are tested for durability and work together to achieve a more desirable bite profile. Efficient: Mandibular advancement can occur simultaneously with dental tooth movement within the same aligner stages.

Mandibular advancement can occur simultaneously with dental tooth movement within the same aligner stages. Simple: No additional Class II appliance is needed. Select the Spark BiteSync option within the Spark DTX Portal, design, and approve the case.

No additional Class II appliance is needed. Select the Spark BiteSync option within the Spark DTX Portal, design, and approve the case. Flexible: Can be used in both mixed and permanent dentition. The SideBar or Occlusion Guide can be used together or separately, depending on treatment goals.

"We are excited to bring Spark Retainers to our doctors so they can maintain their patients' new smiles with a retainer designed to be long-lasting and more comfortable. We have advanced our digital efficiencies, giving clinical flexibility and premium product performance our customers have come to expect from Ormco," said Jay Issa, Vice President Portfolio Management, Ormco. "In addition, with the launch of BiteSync, we can now effectively treat Class II malocclusions eliminating the need for a separate appliance or software by utilizing two modes of Class II correction built into the Spark software and Spark Aligners. This differentiates us from other Class II technology seen from competitive aligner companies," he continued.

Spark Retainers and the BiteSync Class II Corrector System are now available in the United States and Canada. For more information on Spark Retainers, visit https://ormco.com/en-us/spark-retainers. For information on BiteSync, visit https://ormco.com/en-us/spark-clear-aligner-solution#BiteSync.

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark Aligners are manufactured by Ormco, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of expertise, R & D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors treat more than 20 million patients in more than 140 countries. Spark Approver Software is designed to give doctors more control and flexibility, while Spark's advanced aligner technology and TruGEN™ material provide more sustained force retention. Compared to the leading aligner brand and when contacting the same tooth, the Spark Aligner has 18% better surface contact with the tooth and is also designed to be more clear and more comfortable than the leading aligner brand, and stain less than the leading aligner material -- which may be why 100% of patients recently surveyed said they would recommend Spark Aligners to a friend.5

For more information about Spark Aligners, visit https://ormco.com/en-us/spark.

About Ormco

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Ormco, Nobel Biocare, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For more than 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear Brackets, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). The Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and Approver Software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

_______________________________________ 1 Dr. Colby Gage and Dr. Jennifer Messenger are paid consultants for Ormco. The opinions expressed are those of the doctors. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own judgment in treating their patients. 2 Results may vary. 3 Adult patients may be treated with the Sidebar feature of BiteSync for distalization. 4 Data on file. Spark Retainers were lab tested to withstand at least 450 insertion/removal cycles. 5 Data on file at Ormco Corporation.

