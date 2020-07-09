Keolis Canada will help vacationers get to their destinations this summer

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Keolis Canada is announcing that it will be gradually resuming its Orléans Express intercity transportation service starting July 10 to meet growing customer demand. A recent survey of Orléans Express passengers revealed their intention to use the carrier's intercity services across Quebec in the coming months. Services will resume starting with the Montréal-Québec City route, while regional routes will resume in a second phase in line with the government's recent announcement.

"All indicators show that people will be back on the road this summer. This is an ideal opportunity for vacationers to rediscover the province's regions, visit family and friends, and experience new activities. Orléans Express will be there to take passengers safely and comfortably aboard our coaches that will journey all across Quebec's roads this season," said Pierre-Paul Pharand, President and CEO of Keolis Canada. "We will, of course, implement measures to ensure that the restart goes smoothly and that our service is fully compliant with the guidelines issued by Quebec's public health authorities."

Measures in place on coaches

Keolis Canada's goal is to provide passengers with safe, reliable and efficient transportation services. Many measures will therefore be put in place, such as social distancing on vehicles and at bus stations. Masks will be mandatory for all passengers, who must also clean their hands with sanitizer right before boarding.

It is important to note that, during this transition period, children will not be allowed to travel alone, food cannot be consumed on board the coaches, washrooms will not be available, and online payments only will be accepted. Passengers will be asked to put their luggage directly in the bus storage compartment themselves so that it is not handled by anyone else. The coaches will also be disinfected between trips. "We care about the health and safety of our customers and of all Keolis Canada employees, and we are asking for everyone's help so that all passengers can travel safely and with peace of mind," added Mr. Pharand.

To find out more about the routes that are resuming, customers can visit the Orléans Express website to get up-to-the minute information and find trips available throughout our network.

About Keolis Canada

Keolis Canada provides mobility services to millions of Canadians every year. Tailored to the needs of its clients and its passengers, Keolis Canada operates urban and intercity networks, transports students, people with special needs, air travellers, and delivers parcels. With its 1000 transportation professionals, its fleet of city buses, coaches and trams, Keolis Canada helps more than 12 millions people to get to their destination every year in a safe and enjoyable manner.

https://www.keolis.ca/en

