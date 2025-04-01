Orla Mining Launches $25M Exploration Drilling Program to Expand Reserves and Resources and Extend Musselwhite Mine Trend

Underground drilling to replace and expand reserves and resources. Directional drilling from surface to prove the open down-plunge extension of the mine trend; the first surface program since 2020. Drill testing priority near-mine targets to identify potential new mill feed material.

Background:

The Musselwhite Mine has produced nearly 6 Moz of gold over its 28-year operating history. Recent exploration efforts have focused on near-mine targets, including the down-plunge extension of the mine trend (PQ Deep area), through underground drilling to replace depleted reserves and resources. However, historical exploration drilling confirmed that the mineralized system extends at least one kilometre beyond current reserves. These results indicate significant potential mineralization beyond the current reserve.

Orla plans to continue underground exploration while also restarting drilling from surface to confirm the deposit's down-plunge continuity. The objective is to define a critical mass of additional reserves and resources to support expansion of the operation and significantly extend the mine life. Historical drilling along the mine trend extension suggests an additional two to three kilometres of mineralized strike potential beyond current reserves and resources, extending from the PQ Deep area into the down-plunge portion of the mine. Additionally, Orla will assess near-mine targets through surface drilling for further resource growth and potential new mill feed.

"We are thrilled to launch this long-overdue, ambitious exploration program at Musselwhite. Our primary objective is to intersect mineralization beyond the current reserves and resources along the down-plunge extension of the mine trend, demonstrating the potential to extend mine life well beyond 2030. We will also continue underground drilling and reactivate surface drilling near the mine to further expand resources and demonstrate the potential for mine life extension and expansion."

- Sylvain Guerard, Orla's Senior Vice President, Exploration

2025 Underground Drill Program:

Underground exploration drilling began in March immediately following completion of the Musselwhite acquisition. Orla intends to complete approximately 35,000 metres of underground drilling in 2025 to offset mine depletion and grow reserves, resources and mineral inventories.

2025 Directional Drilling on the Extension of the Mine:

Historical drill results from the PQ Deeps target area confirmed that gold mineralization at Musselwhite extends at least one kilometre beyond current reserves. Orla is planning a 10,000-metre directional drilling program from surface to further prove the down-plunge extension of the Musselwhite Mine. The 2025 program aims to confirm the first kilometre, beyond existing drilling, of a potential two to three kilometre extension of the current mineral reserves. Drilling is scheduled to begin in the second quarter, with this initial phase expected to continue through the end of 2025.

The last phase of surface exploration drilling conducted by Goldcorp and Newmont in 2017-2020 intersected strong mineralization in the area referred to as Extension 2 and Extension 3, extending approximately one kilometre from the currently defined reserves and resources. The drill results confirm that the mine trend remains open, and Orla intends to define the extent of this mineralization.

Highlighted drill results from this program are presented in Table 1 and Figures 3 and 4.

Table 1: Historical Drillhole Highlights on the Down Plunge Extension of the Mine (Ext 2 & 3):

Hole ID From

(m) Core

Length (m) Au

g/t Including

10.0g/t Au COG 18-NSD-005 1845.20 14.10 10.9 2.0m @ 18.4g/t Au 3.0m @ 19.5g/t Au 2.3m @ 19.6g/t Au 18-NSD-006 1834.00 14.00 13.0 0.6m @ 14.3g/t Au

0.5m @ 12.0g/t Au

1.3m @ 13.2g/t Au

1.8m @ 22.0g/t Au

3.1m @ 29.6g/t Au 19-NSD-002 1816.10 13.40 16.2 3.8m @ 25.8g/t Au

1.0m @ 11.2g/t Au

3.4m @ 23.6g/t Au 19-NSD-003 1798.00 11.60 19.8 4.1m @ 33.6g/t Au

3.3m @ 19.9g/t Au

0.3m @ 48.3g/t Au 20-NSD-003 1782.70 12.30 12.6 0.9m @ 19.4g/t Au

0.8m @ 23.7g/t Au

0.9m @ 21.2g/t Au

2.9m @ 29.7g/t Au 20-NSD-005 1767.40 9.60 13.2 1.4m @ 27.5g/t Au 0.3m @ 32.5g/t Au 3.8m @ 15.0g/t Au 0.3m @ 11.1g/t Au

2025 Near-Mine Surface Drilling:

Around the Musselwhite Mine, Orla plans to complete approximately 6,500 metres of drilling in the second half of 2025 to test five priority near-mine targets. These targets, all within a 10-kilometre radius of the Musselwhite mill, are supported by historical drill intersections, surface rock sampling results, and a favorable geological setting. They present opportunities to define satellite mineralized zones that could provide additional mill feed.

The priority targets are either situated along the mine trend (e.g., Karl Zeemal and Midway) or associated with historical drill intersections, gold occurrences (grab samples up to 7 g/t Au) and banded iron formations (e.g., Camp Bay, Bottenfield, and Libert).

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the historical drilling programs at the Musselwhite property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control – Historical Drilling

Historical drill results at Musselwhite were completed by Goldcorp. Inc. ("Goldcorp") and/or Newmont Corporation ("Newmont), the prior owners of the project. The Company's independent qualified person, DRA Americas, Inc. was of the opinion that the drilling and sampling procedures for Musselwhite drill samples by Goldcorp and Newmont were reasonable and adequate for the purposes of the Musselwhite Report (as defined below), and that the Goldcorp and Newmont QA/QC program met or exceeded industry standards. See the Company's NI 43-101 technical report for the project entitled "Technical Report – Musselwhite Mine Project, Ontario, Canada" with an effective date of November 18, 2024 (the "Musselwhite Report") for additional information.

The true widths of the historical drill intersections in this news release are estimated to be between 45% and 100% of the core length.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource, (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced close to 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion, and (3) South Railroad, in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: Musselwhite Extension Composite Drill Results (Composites 3g/t Au cog)

HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated True

Width (m) Au

(g/t) Au GXM Including

5.0g/t Au COG Including

10.0g/t Au COG 17-NSD-001 1646.00 1647.00 1.00 0.77 4.79 4.79



17-NSD-001 1728.80 1729.80 1.00 0.90 33.00 33.00 1m @ 33g/t Au 1m @ 33g/t Au 17-NSD-001 1823.90 1824.90 1.00 0.90 8.53 8.53 1m @ 8.53g/t Au

17-NSD-001 1868.30 1869.00 0.70 0.60 18.20 12.74 0.7m @ 18.2g/t Au 0.7m @ 18.2g/t Au 17-NSD-001 1930.40 1930.80 0.40 0.18 34.30 13.72 0.4m @ 34.3g/t Au 0.4m @ 34.3g/t Au 17-NSD-001 1998.30 1999.00 0.70 0.40 15.90 11.13 0.7m @ 15.9g/t Au 0.7m @ 15.9g/t Au 17-NSD-001 2036.30 2037.60 1.30 0.61 3.78 4.92



17-NSD-001 2040.80 2042.10 1.30 0.61 8.48 11.02 1.3m @ 8.48g/t Au

17-NSD-002 1383.00 1384.00 1.00 0.63 6.52 6.52



17-NSD-002 1889.50 1890.00 0.50 0.44 9.00 4.50



17-NSD-002 1917.40 1918.20 0.80 0.70 6.41 5.13



17-NSD-002 2043.30 2044.80 1.50 0.92 4.36 6.54



17-NSD-004 1859.40 1862.40 3.00 2.40 5.13 15.38 3m @ 5.13g/t Au 0.8m @ 12.6g/t Au 17-NSD-004 1899.90 1901.40 1.50 1.20 18.70 28.05 1.5m @ 18.7g/t Au 0.5m @ 34.37g/t Au

0.6m @ 13.09g/t Au 17-NSD-004 1996.00 1997.10 1.10 0.74 5.67 6.23



17-NSD-004 2002.30 2004.80 2.50 1.68 3.06 7.65



17-NSD-005 1953.60 1954.70 1.10 0.90 24.55 27.00 1.1m @ 24.55g/t Au 1.1m @ 24.55g/t Au 17-NSD-005 1965.60 1968.80 3.20 2.79 16.92 54.15 3.2m @ 16.92g/t Au 1.2m @ 34.41g/t Au

0.3m @ 11.5g/t Au 17-NSD-005 1985.80 1987.10 1.30 1.10 4.81 6.25



18-NSD-001 1797.30 1798.80 1.50 1.20 9.18 13.76 0.8m @ 13.8g/t Au 0.8m @ 13.8g/t Au 18-NSD-001 1812.00 1814.50 2.50 1.70 5.80 14.50 2.5m @ 5.8g/t Au 0.7m @ 13.6g/t Au 18-NSD-001 1858.80 1860.40 1.60 1.20 13.98 22.36 1.6m @ 13.98g/t Au 1.6m @ 13.98g/t Au 18-NSD-001 1891.70 1892.50 0.80 0.60 7.44 5.95



18-NSD-001 1902.90 1905.00 2.10 1.52 3.54 7.42



18-NSD-001 1913.70 1914.40 0.70 0.60 7.94 5.56



18-NSD-001 1949.40 1950.50 1.10 0.50 7.21 7.93 1.1m @ 7.21g/t Au

18-NSD-001 1960.50 1961.00 0.50 0.23 10.40 5.20

0.5m @ 10.4g/t Au 18-NSD-003 1743.00 1743.80 0.80 0.47 10.70 8.56 0.8m @ 10.7g/t Au 0.8m @ 10.7g/t Au 18-NSD-003 1784.70 1785.30 0.60 0.50 116.88 70.13 0.6m @ 116.88g/t Au 0.3m @ 226g/t Au 18-NSD-003 1833.80 1836.40 2.60 1.20 11.19 29.10 2.6m @ 11.19g/t Au 0.9m @ 20.2g/t Au 18-NSD-003 1846.30 1848.80 2.50 1.30 12.85 32.12 1.6m @ 17.55g/t Au 1.6m @ 17.55g/t Au 18-NSD-003 1900.30 1900.90 0.60 0.40 13.28 7.97 0.6m @ 13.28g/t Au 0.6m @ 13.28g/t Au 18-NSD-003 1907.00 1908.20 1.20 0.81 7.03 8.44

0.4m @ 14.96g/t Au 18-NSD-004 1718.70 1720.30 1.60 1.40 3.57 5.70



18-NSD-004 1736.60 1737.50 0.90 0.80 9.66 8.69 0.9m @ 9.66g/t Au

18-NSD-004 1789.00 1790.00 1.00 0.60 18.50 18.50 1m @ 18.5g/t Au 1m @ 18.5g/t Au 18-NSD-004 1880.30 1892.80 12.50 9.35 5.20 65.02 5m @ 9.02g/t Au 0.8m @ 10.14g/t Au

1.7m @ 16.23g/t Au 18-NSD-005 1821.20 1822.30 1.10 0.60 12.85 14.14 1.1m @ 12.85g/t Au 0.5m @ 17.2g/t Au 18-NSD-005 1845.20 1859.30 14.10 9.20 10.92 154.03 14.1m @ 10.92g/t Au 2m @ 18.39g/t Au

3m @ 19.45g/t Au

2.3m @ 19.63g/t Au 18-NSD-005 1862.90 1867.80 4.90 3.05 8.09 39.63 4.6m @ 8.37g/t Au 1.5m @ 17.06g/t Au 18-NSD-005 1873.30 1874.70 1.40 0.80 3.88 5.43



18-NSD-006 1834.00 1848.00 14.00 9.51 12.95 181.34 12.5m @ 14.21g/t Au 0.6m @ 14.3g/t Au

0.5m @ 12g/t Au

1.3m @ 13.23g/t Au

1.8m @ 22g/t Au

3.1m @ 29.64g/t Au 18-NSD-006 1851.30 1852.40 1.10 0.75 16.76 18.44 1.1m @ 16.76g/t Au 0.6m @ 25.1g/t Au 18-NSD-006 1862.30 1863.00 0.70 0.50 7.51 5.26



19-NSD-002 1705.80 1713.30 7.50 5.60 11.64 87.28 7.5m @ 11.64g/t Au 0.5m @ 18.6g/t Au

0.8m @ 55.8g/t Au

0.8m @ 17.3g/t Au 19-NSD-002 1788.10 1791.00 2.90 2.00 3.11 9.03



19-NSD-002 1816.10 1829.50 13.40 10.00 16.20 217.14 12m @ 17.72g/t Au 3.8m @ 25.81g/t Au

1m @ 11.2g/t Au

3.4m @ 23.64g/t Au 19-NSD-003 1701.40 1703.00 1.60 1.40 7.94 12.71 1.6m @ 7.94g/t Au

19-NSD-003 1772.20 1773.00 0.80 0.80 8.32 6.66



19-NSD-003 1791.70 1792.30 0.60 0.50 8.20 4.92



19-NSD-003 1798.00 1809.60 11.60 8.84 19.82 229.94 11.6m @ 19.82g/t Au 4.1m @ 33.64g/t Au

3.3m @ 19.93g/t Au

0.3m @ 48.25g/t Au 19-NSD-007 1766.00 1767.10 1.10 1.00 6.63 7.29



19-NSD-007 1796.00 1798.10 2.10 1.90 9.26 19.45 2.1m @ 9.26g/t Au 0.6m @ 21.2g/t Au 19-NSD-008 1676.10 1677.00 0.90 0.81 7.07 6.36



19-NSD-008 1778.90 1783.10 4.20 3.73 14.00 58.80 1.9m @ 28.97g/t Au 1.3m @ 39.45g/t Au 19-NSD-008 1806.60 1812.00 5.40 2.56 3.33 18.00



19-NSD-008 1818.30 1820.60 2.30 1.14 7.77 17.87 1.5m @ 9.96g/t Au 0.8m @ 12.89g/t Au 19-NSD-009 1726.10 1727.50 1.40 1.20 3.58 5.01



19-NSD-009 1777.00 1777.40 0.40 0.30 25.20 10.08 0.4m @ 25.2g/t Au 0.4m @ 25.2g/t Au 19-NSD-011 1682.10 1682.90 0.80 0.60 13.40 10.72 0.8m @ 13.4g/t Au 0.8m @ 13.4g/t Au 19-NSD-011 1731.50 1732.50 1.00 0.60 4.57 4.57



19-NSD-011 1791.90 1792.30 0.40 0.30 14.70 5.88

0.4m @ 14.7g/t Au 19-NSD-014 1796.60 1797.00 0.40 0.30 23.00 9.20 0.4m @ 23g/t Au 0.4m @ 23g/t Au 19-NSD-014 1835.60 1838.50 2.90 2.00 3.64 10.55



19-NSD-014 1849.90 1854.90 5.00 3.13 5.81 29.06 5m @ 5.81g/t Au 1m @ 19.99g/t Au 20-NSD-003 1748.70 1749.70 1.00 0.70 7.34 7.34



20-NSD-003 1777.20 1777.80 0.60 0.50 36.93 22.16 0.6m @ 36.93g/t Au 0.6m @ 36.93g/t Au 20-NSD-003 1782.70 1795.00 12.30 8.20 12.64 155.47 11.8m @ 13.03g/t Au 0.9m @ 19.43g/t Au

0.8m @ 23.67g/t Au

0.9m @ 21.22g/t Au

2.9m @ 29.74g/t Au 20-NSD-005 1651.70 1657.00 5.30 5.20 7.90 41.87 2m @ 17.78g/t Au 1.6m @ 20.39g/t Au 20-NSD-005 1767.40 1777.00 9.60 6.44 13.26 127.30 9.6m @ 13.26g/t Au 1.4m @ 27.48g/t Au

0.3m @ 32.49g/t Au

3.8m @ 15.02g/t Au

0.3m @ 11.05g/t Au 20-NSD-005 1780.70 1782.60 1.90 1.27 5.91 11.22 1.9m @ 5.91g/t Au

20-NSD-007 1647.30 1650.00 2.70 2.60 4.81 12.99 1.3m @ 6.1g/t Au 0.4m @ 11.5g/t Au 20-NSD-007 1739.70 1740.00 0.30 0.30 20.00 6.00

0.3m @ 20g/t Au 20-NSD-007 1749.60 1757.70 8.10 7.10 3.84 31.08 4.4m @ 5.98g/t Au 0.4m @ 15.4g/t Au 20-NSD-007 1770.00 1771.00 1.00 0.80 5.15 5.15





Criteria: Cut off grade 3g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 3m, if Au grade x length > 4.5 the composite will be added

Table 2: Musselwhite Extension Drill Hole Collars

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) 17-NSD-001 7490.4 15415.8 5302.1 87.4 -82.2 2130.0 17-NSD-002 7490.4 15415.8 5302.1 87.4 -82.2 2085.0 17-NSD-003 7490.4 15415.8 5302.1 87.4 -82.2 1437.0 17-NSD-004 7490.4 15415.8 5302.1 87.4 -82.2 2043.3 17-NSD-005 7490.4 15415.8 5302.1 87.4 -82.2 2043.0 18-NSD-001 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 2010.0 18-NSD-003 7862.7 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1980.0 18-NSD-004 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1929.0 18-NSD-005 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1899.0 18-NSD-006 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1884.0 19-NSD-001 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1568.0 19-NSD-002 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1866.0 19-NSD-003 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1842.0 19-NSD-004 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1668.0 19-NSD-005 7820.7 15489.6 5302.5 85.4 -82.1 946.5 19-NSD-007 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 85.0 -84.0 1830.0 19-NSD-008 7820.7 15489.6 5302.5 85.4 -82.1 1887.0 19-NSD-009 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 84.2 -84.4 1824.0 19-NSD-011 7820.7 15489.6 5302.5 85.4 -82.1 1938.0 19-NSD-013 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 84.3 -84.4 1809.0 19-NSD-014 7820.7 15489.6 5302.5 85.4 -82.1 1893.5 20-NSD-002 7862.6 15631.6 5302.0 84.3 -84.4 1239.0 20-NSD-003 7820.7 15489.6 5302.5 85.4 -82.1 1818.0 20-NSD-005 7820.7 15489.6 5302.5 85.4 -82.1 1827.0 20-NSD-007 7820.7 15489.6 5302.5 85.4 -82.1 1788.0

