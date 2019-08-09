Original Series "WHY WOMEN KILL" To Launch On CBS All Access In Canada On Thursday, August 15

New Dark Comedy from "Desperate Housewives" Creator Marc Cherry Stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste

New Episodes Will Be Released Weekly on Thursdays Exclusively for CBS All Access Subscribers in Canada

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- CBS All Access announced today that its latest original series, WHY WOMEN KILL, will launch on its service in Canada on Thursday, August 15 . New episodes of WHY WOMEN KILL's 10-episode first season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in Canada, mirroring the series' roll-out in the U.S.

WHY WOMEN KILL details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal…has not.

WHY WOMEN KILL stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The cast includes Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Creator Marc Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb also executive produces and directed the series premiere, as well as one additional episode.

In addition to WHY WOMEN KILL, other CBS All Access original series available in Canada include TELL ME A STORY, comedy series NO ACTIVITY, seasons one and two of STRANGE ANGEL, as well as seasons one and two of THE GOOD FIGHT, with more to be announced.

About CBS All Access Canada

CBS All Access is CBS' direct-to-consumer digital subscription video-on-demand service. For $5.99 CAD, CBS All Access offers Canadian viewers more than 8,500 commercial-free episodes on demand, spanning full current seasons of select CBS series, entire previous seasons and classic shows, as well as the ability to live stream CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service. CBS All Access is available in Canada at cbsallaccess.ca, on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, and connected device platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku devices. In addition, the service is now available on the newly launched Apple TV Channels.

To sign up for CBS All Access in Canada, visit: cbsallaccess.ca

SOURCE CBS Corporation

For further information: CBS All Access Press, Morgan Seal, 646-424-4321, morgan.seal@cbsi.com, Nikki Kozel, 646-472-3948, nikki.kozel@cbsi.com, Felicia Pollack, 212-380-0286, felicia.pollack@cbsi.com, http://www.cbscorporation.com

Related Links

http://www.cbscorporation.com

