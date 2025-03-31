Original Joe's Restaurant & Bar Celebrates More Than 25 Years of Customer Loyalty in Western Canada with $25,000 Prize

In the face of looming tariffs and inflation, Original Joe's is offering Canadians a welcome relief

CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Western Canadian restaurant franchise Original Joe's (OJ's) is giving its customers a chance to win a $25,000 prize this spring. The brand, which has been serving Canadian communities for over 25 years, is inviting guests to share their fondest memories at OJ's on social media or through a submission form on the website to be entered to win.

Original Joe’s has been proudly serving Western Canada for over 25 years. (CNW Group/Original Joe's)

"At OJ's, we're consistent, we're reliable, and we're here for Canadians. We know Canadians are facing a lot of economic uncertainty right now, that's why we're giving back to the customers who have supported us from the start with this contest," says Adam Powell, VP of Operations & Brand Leader, Original Joe's.

From March 31 to May 11, OJ's regulars can post a memory, photo or video on their socials and tag @OriginalJoes to be automatically entered to win $25,000. Longer form entries will also be accepted through an online submission form. The winner will be chosen by random draw at the contest's close.

OJ's has deep roots in Western Canada—the first restaurant opened in Calgary, Alberta in March 1998, and since then, the brand has grown to include 50 locations across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The brand is now majority owned by Canadian brand Recipe Unlimited, with OJ's corporate head office remaining in Calgary.

"OJ's has been that 'down to earth and down the street' spot for so many Canadians for 25 years and counting, and this contest is our way of thanking them for choosing to share their time with us," says Darren Weekes, Director of Operations, Original Joe's. "Post game pints, casual first dates, or just a random Tuesday night: we want to hear what OJ's has meant to you over the years."

The restaurant is known for its good-time atmosphere, great eats, reliable experience, and most famously, the "two sides" you receive with your handhelds and burgers. OJ's keeps things affordable for their guests with their twice daily happy hours, featuring an all-new "under $10" happy hour menu, as well as a "Daily Deals" menu, featuring food and drink deals for every single day of the week.

To learn more about Original Joe's, visit originaljoes.ca .

About Original Joe's

Hi, we're Original Joe's, also known as OJ's! Since 1998, we've been serving up craveable classics to a social crowd that trusts us to deliver on comfort food and warm hospitality. That part hasn't changed. We still use house-made ingredients where possible and serve most of our entrées with two sides. Here's where guests will find a table for two or a spot for the gang, and where they can count on a perfectly chilled pint or handcrafted cocktail waiting for them. We encourage our guests to come as they are and raise a glass to the good times to come. We're the original gathering place, down to earth and down the street. For more information, visit us at originaljoes.ca .

SOURCE Original Joe's

Media Contact: Cassie Martin, Worthington PR & Story, [email protected], (519) 807-8920