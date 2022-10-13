ORIGINAL 16 JOINS CALGARY FLAMES STARTING LINEUP

New year, new beers for Flames fans

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Great Western Brewing Company's Original 16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light become the Official Beers of the Calgary Flames. This first-of-its-kind partnership marks the coming together of two western Canadian companies to provide beer choices for Calgary Flames fans at the Saddledome.

"This is not only a partnership with the Calgary Flames, but a partnership with Flames fans and Calgarians alike. We are incredibly excited to get our Original16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light into their hands. This is a celebration of things done well, including our premium prairie brewed beer. Original16 and Great Western beers are the result of grit and determination, and there are no better beers suited for Calgary fans."

- Michael Brennan, President & CEO of Great Western Brewing Company

Inspired by Great Western Brewing's 16 founders, the award-winning Original16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light share the spirit of the Calgary Flames, their fans, and beer enthusiasts alike. Original 16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light will be available at 195 draft taps in the Saddledome for the next five years.

Fans can buy Original16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light at the Duttons O16 Lounge and throughout the Saddledome at today's Calgary Flames regular season home opener and all season long.

About Great Western Brewing Company:

A group of 16 determined and bold employees stood up, pooled their resources and formed the Great Western Brewing Company. Now, the Great Western Brewing Company is one of Canada's most successful regional brewers and an internationally recognized producer of world-class beer.

From 16 underdogs to prairie premium, O16 and GW light are brewed in the spirit of our 16 founders who risked it all for great beer. Great Western Brewing Company beers are brewed using only the finest, Prairie barley – the best in the world – as well as five choice hop varietals.

