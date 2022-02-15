Finance Industry Veteran, Alain Miquelon, will head up the firm's new Montreal office

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Origin Merchant Partners ("OMP" or "Origin"), a leading independent Canadian investment bank, is pleased to announce the launch of its Quebec practice. Finance industry veteran, Alain Miquelon, has joined the firm as Principal, and will lead this initiative from OMP's new Montreal-based office.

Mr. Miquelon brings more than thirty years of corporate experience in the Quebec market, including more than 20 years of senior executive experience in various public companies, as well as investment banking experience at one of the large Canadian banks. He has extensive senior experience in the financial services sector, having served at TMX Group as President and CEO of the Montreal Exchange and, most recently, as Senior Partner of Novacap, one of Canada's largest private equity firms.

"We are excited to have Alain on board to lead this important initiative," said Jim Meloche, OMP Managing Partner. "Quebec, with its thriving economy and entrepreneurial culture, fits well with OMP's expertise. Coupling that expertise with Alain's extensive experience and network of relationships positions our firm to provide the highest standard of service to our future Quebec-based clients, as well as to our existing clients, particularly those in the financial services and technology industries."

"I am extremely pleased to join Origin as Principal," said Mr. Miquelon. "Origin has developed a unique expertise in helping founders, corporates and business owners achieve their strategic goals, supporting them in their acquisition, financing and succession transition strategies. I am excited to bring this platform to Quebec-based entrepreneurs and executives, and look forward to collaborating with them on the execution of their strategic plans."

About Origin Merchant Partners

ORIGIN MERCHANT PARTNERS is Canada's largest investment banking boutique with offices in Toronto and Montreal. The firm provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and restructuring/recapitalization advisory services delivered by a team of more than 35 professionals. Origin's 14 Principals each bring more than 20 years of investment banking and/or financial sector experience, with expertise across a broad range of industries.

Since inception in 2011, Origin's investment banking team has completed more than 100 transactions with an aggregate deal value exceeding $11 billion.

For further information: For inquiries about our Quebec practice, contact Alain Miquelon at [email protected] or (514) 233-5313; For media/ general inquiries, contact Karen Fisman at [email protected]