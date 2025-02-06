Origin Merchant Partners Deepens its Industrials and Consumer Practices with the addition of CCC Investment Banking

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Origin Merchant Partners ("Origin") has completed a transaction with CCC Investment Banking, an investment banking firm with 60 years of M&A advisory experience and a strong focus in the Industrials and Consumer sectors. Pursuant to the transaction, five managing directors and two professionals will be joining Origin in Toronto and Vancouver expanding the firm's coverage of western Canada.

Established in 1975, CCC Investment Banking was one of Canada's first independent M&A firms. Its team has advised clients on over 300 transactions with a focus on Industrials and Consumer (particularly in Food and Beverage) companies, as well as successful transactions in the Healthcare, Financial and Business Services and Information Technology sectors.

Origin co-chair, Jim Osler commented "we have worked with the CCC team over the years on multiple transactions and have always been impressed with their strong founder-led business practice. They have a client focus and culture that fits well with Origin. We are excited to have the CCC team join Origin and add further depth to our leading practices in the Industrial and Manufacturing, Consumer and Commercial, and Healthcare sectors."

CCC Senior Managing Directors, Bill Farrell and Rob Bird, commented "over the last 14 years we have seen Origin grow from a start-up to becoming Canada's leading independent M&A advisory firm. They are top professionals, and we are excited to be joining the team and bringing their strong sector expertise, deep network, U.S. presence, and broad transactional experience to our clients."

The addition solidifies Origin's continued growth over the past several years and strengthens the firm's position as a key player in the investment banking landscape, offering unparalleled expertise and resources to both U.S. and Canadian clients.

About Origin Merchant Partners

Origin Merchant Partners is a leading independent North American investment bank with over 60 full time professionals located across the United States (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver) and Canada (Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver). We provide bespoke corporate finance advisory services, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, financing, and restructuring. Our clients trust us for our dedicated, experienced, and independent advice to address their unique strategic and financial objectives. Origin clients receive conflict-free counsel from our senior leadership guiding every step of the deal process. We leverage our broad transaction expertise, innovative thinking, and an expansive network of domestic and global relationships to deliver superior outcomes to our clients.

