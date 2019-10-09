Origin House Subsidiary Trichome Financial Corp. to Begin Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Under Ticker "TFC"

Common shares to begin trading on TSX Venture Exchange under trading symbol "TFC" tomorrow, October 10, 2019





TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - CannaRoyalty Corp. d/b/a Origin House (CSE: OH) (OTCQX: ORHOF) ("Origin House" or the "Company"), a North American cannabis products and brands company, today announced that its subsidiary Trichome Financial Corp. (formerly 22 Capital Corp.) (the "Corporation" or "Trichome Financial") (TSXV:TFC) announced that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") tomorrow under the trading symbol "TFC".

Since its inception, Trichome Financial has:

Closed six credit transactions and signed term sheets for three other opportunities;





Constructed a portfolio of secured loans which provide a weighted-average contractual effective cash interest yield of approximately 14.5% plus potentially meaningful upside through warrants; and





Established a robust pipeline of near-term opportunities for capital deployment.

"Trichome Financial was established to address the lack of credit availability in the high-growth and rapidly evolving global cannabis sector. With the increasing demand for capital across the cannabis value chain and the limited supply of flexible capital, Trichome Financial identified an opportunity to address an unmet need that would provide shareholders with highly attractive returns on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis," said Michael Ruscetta, Chief Executive Officer. "We are providers of solution capital, helping clients to capitalize on opportunities and meet the challenges of this evolving industry. As cannabis is legalized in new markets around the world and existing players mature, we believe the market for Trichome Financial's credit products will continue to grow. With the experience of our founders and management team, we are in an excellent position to capitalize on this opportunity."

Message from Marc Lustig, Chairman and Co-Founder

Marc Lustig, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of Trichome Financial, commented, "The rapidly expanding cannabis industry has long needed additional sources of capital, particularly on the credit side. In today's environment, Trichome Financial's business model is more relevant than ever. Given its defensive positioning and deep pipeline of opportunities, I expect Trichome Financial to become a valuable partner for many well-positioned cannabis companies in this growing industry, while generating returns for all shareholders."

Services Agreements

The Company has entered into an investor relations services agreement (the "Services Agreement") with LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock") pursuant to which LodeRock will provide Trichome Financial with strategic investor relations and capital markets communications services. Pursuant to the terms of the Services Agreement, Trichome Financial will pay LodeRock a monthly retainer fee of $7,500 and will issue to LodeRock 25,000 restricted share units. The Services Agreement can be terminated on sixty (60) days written notice. Trichome Financial has no prior professional relationship with LodeRock and, as of the date of this release, one LodeRock principal owns 30,000 shares of Trichome Financial.

The Company has retained INFOR Financial Inc. ("INFOR Financial") to provide market making services on the TSX Venture Exchange, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the exchange.

INFOR Financial will trade the securities of Trichome Financial on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and to provide liquidity of Trichome's common shares. Trichome Financial will pay INFOR Financial $10,000 per month for a minimum term of four (4) months renewable every month thereafter. Each party will have an option to cancel upon thirty days' prior notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and INFOR Financial will not receive shares or options as compensation. INFOR Financial and Trichome Financial are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but INFOR Financial and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Trichome Financial.

About Trichome Financial Corp.

Trichome Financial is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible and creative capital solutions to the global legal cannabis market. Trichome was created to address the lack of credit availability in the large, growing and increasingly complex cannabis market. Founded by industry leaders Origin House (CSE: OH; OTCQX: ORHOF) and Stoic Advisory, Trichome Financial's experienced management team has a unique edge to capitalize on proprietary deal flow and industry insight while developing a first mover advantage as a global cannabis focused specialty finance company. Trichome Financial provides customized financing solutions across the industry value chain to support growth, capital expenditures, mergers, acquisitions, working capital and other needs. Leveraging the combined resources and knowledge of its founders, it is able to offer significant value-added financial, product, market and operational support to its partner companies. Trichome Financial's current assets are all based in Canada and it has no operations or assets in the United States.

For further information about Trichome Financial please visit us at www.trichomefinancial.com or @trichomefinance on Twitter and refer to the joint information circular of Trichome Financial and 22 Capital dated May 29, 2019 which is available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Origin House

Origin House is a growing cannabis brands and distribution company operating across key markets in the U.S. and Canada, with a strategic focus on becoming a preeminent global house of cannabis brands. Origin House's brand development platform is operated out of six licensed facilities located across California, and provides distribution, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing services for its brand partners. Origin House is actively developing infrastructure to support the proliferation of its brands internationally, initially through its acquisition of Canadian retailer 180 Smoke. Origin House's shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "OH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "ORHOF". Origin House is the registered business name of CannaRoyalty Corp. For more information, visit www.originhouse.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the commencement of trading of Trichome Financial's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the launch of Trichome Private Credit and investments in Trichome Private Credit, future secured lending and other transactions, contractual returns and additional consideration, the development of Trichome Financial's business, and future capital market conditions for the cannabis industry.. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Trichome Financial assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to United States Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

