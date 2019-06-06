Origin House Announces Technical Amendment to Plan of Arrangement with Cresco Labs Inc.

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - CannaRoyalty Corp. d/b/a Origin House (the "Company" or "Origin House") (CSE: OH and OTCQX: ORHOF) announces today that it has agreed with Cresco Labs Inc. ("Cresco") to certain technical amendments (the "Amendments") to its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Cresco will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Origin House. The agreement amending the Arrangement (which includes the amended Plan of Arrangement) will be filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Amendments permit outstanding restricted share units (the "RSUs") to remain outstanding following the completion of the Arrangement as opposed to automatically converting such RSUs into Subordinated Voting Shares of Cresco, as previously provided in the Plan of Arrangement. The Amendments were agreed to as they provide additional flexibility to holders of the RSUs without effect to the treatment of Origin House's shareholders under the Arrangement.

The shareholders of Origin House are scheduled to vote on the amended Plan of Arrangement at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of Origin House shareholders scheduled to be held at the offices of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP located at Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Suite 3800, 200 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), on June 11, 2019. Further information about the Arrangement is set forth in the materials prepared by the Company in respect of the Meeting which were mailed to Origin House Shareholders and filed under Origin House's profile on the www.sedar.com.

About Origin House

