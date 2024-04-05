TORONTO, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - A series of raids conducted by police have culminated in the dismantling of an illegal gaming and book-making network operating within the GTA. The raids were carried out by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) from March 28 to March 30. The results of the coordinated enforcement effort have led to charges against persons linked to an alleged criminal organization, including former Hell's Angels member Paris Christoforou.

Members of the CFSEU, a specialized unit comprised of investigators from multiple police services, conducted a two-year investigation that will have a major impact in disrupting criminal gaming operations throughout the city.

Police have dismantled alleged gaming house operations in Eastern Toronto and an illegal on-line sports betting network operated by the group. In addition to leaders of the group, those facing charges include the owner/operators of restaurants, bars, and properties where gaming machines were being kept and used.

As a result of the investigation, police executed search warrants at locations in Toronto, and Vaughan, that include 5 alleged gaming houses, 8 residences, 2 businesses, and safety deposit boxes at 2 bank branches.

Police seized illegal gaming devices, electronics, documentary evidence, jewelry, and over $250,000 in currency. During the course of the searches, police also located and seized multiple pistols and long guns, some of which were stored in an unsafe manner.

Police have arrested 16 people, including alleged money launderers, gaming house operators, enforcers and debt collectors. The alleged ring leader, Paris Christoforou, is out of the country. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest. Further charges are pending on additional suspects. The following persons allegedly maintained prominent roles and have been with criminal organization offences related to illegal gaming and illegal sports betting operations.

Criminal Organization Offences

Paris Christoforou 48 yrs – Wanted

Instructing an offence in association with a criminal organization - section 467.13 Criminal Code

Participate in the activities of a criminal organization - section 467.11 Criminal Code

Ioannis Kyriakopoulos 63 yrs

Participate in the activities of a criminal organization - section 467.11 Criminal Code

Commit offence in association with a criminal organization - section 467.12 Criminal Code

Instructing an offence in association with a criminal organization - section 467.13 Criminal Code

Keep common gaming house – section 201(1) Criminal Code

Vasileios Pilios 36 yrs

Participate in the activities of a criminal organization - section 467.11 Criminal Code

Commit offence in association with a criminal organization- section 467.12 Criminal Code

Instructing an offence in association with a criminal organization - section 467.13 Criminal Code

Record a Bet - section 202(1)(d) Criminal Code

Engage in Bookmaking- section 202(1)(e) Criminal Code

Convey Information Related to Bookmaking- section 202(1)(i) Criminal Code

Efthimios Kokkas 41 yrs

Participate in the activities of a criminal organization- section 467.11 Criminal Code

Commit offence in association with a criminal organization- section 467.12 Criminal Code

Keep common gaming house – section 201(1) Criminal Code

Mike Mouzakitis 44 yrs

Participate in the activities of a criminal organization - section 467.11 Criminal Code

Commit offence in association with a criminal organization- section 467.12 Criminal Code

Record a Bet- section 202(1)(d) Criminal Code

Engage in Bookmaking- section 202(1)(e) Criminal Code

Convey Information Related to Bookmaking- section 202(1)(i) Criminal Code

Kypros Perikleous 55 yrs

Participate in the activities of a criminal organization - section 467.11 Criminal Code

Police anticipate additional charges against several other people which will include:

Keeping a common gaming house contrary to Section 201(1) of the Criminal Code

Recording a bet contrary to section 202(1)(d) of the Criminal Code

Engage in Bookmaking contrary to section 202(1)(d) of the Criminal Code

Convey Information Related to Bookmaking contrary to section 202(1)(d) of the Criminal Code

The CFSEU would like to extend its gratitude for the assistance from our investigative partners at CBSA, CRA, OLG, and FINTRAC, in addition to specialized support from the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service, and OPP.

"I would like to thank all the investigators and our partners who contributed to this major criminal investigation. Organized crime groups use money laundering to disguise their profits made from criminal activity. These arrests make a positive impact for our community by closing off what had been a profitable operation that supported organized crime in the GTA."

Inspector Henry Tillo Officer in charge of CFSEU-GTA.

Fast Facts

Illegal gaming is predatory in nature, targeting individuals with gambling addictions or financial struggles who can ill-afford the associated debt that will inevitably occur.

Organized crime affects the daily lives of Canadians in many ways that you may not be aware of. It can affect the taxes you pay (tax revenue losses from contraband tobacco and alcohol); your car insurance premiums (higher auto insurance due to car thefts by organized crime rings); your banking fees (banks recovering fraud costs); even your safety and health (drug-related violence, faulty counterfeit goods and currency). In terms of economic-related crimes (e.g. credit and debit card fraud), it is estimated that organized crime costs Canadians $5 billion every year.

The GTA CFSEU is comprised of members from the RCMP, the Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency.

CFSEU is responsible for collecting, investigating and circulating intelligence files on organized crime and other subjects that represent the highest threat to public safety in the metro area including:

Eastern Organized Crime

Asian Organized Crime

Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs

Ports

Traditional organized crime groups

