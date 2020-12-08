Organizations close to Camp Notre-Dame denounce its dismantling by the SPVM

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The day after the dismantling of Camp Notre-Dame by the SPVM, L'Anonyme, Dopamine, the Réseau d'aide aux personnes seules et itinérantes de Montréal (RAPSIM), the Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le sida (TOMS), Chez Stella and Comité BAILS, community organizations in homelessness and housing rights in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, which supported and continue to support the residents of Campement Notre-Dame, denounce the conditions of the dismantling.

The groups point out the violent and disproportionate nature of an operation that mobilized more than one hundred police officers, including riot police, to dislodge the inhabitants of the camp from the place where they had been living for several months.

They testify to the distance of the interveners, who had been present with the campers since the beginning of the camp, who could not be accompanied during the dismantling of the camp, who were most often in a state of shock. "We were shocked by yesterday's dismantling of the Notre-Dame campground and the disproportionate police intervention that accompanied it. Furthermore, it is totally unacceptable that the workers who have been offering psychosocial support to campers for several months in these difficult times have been denied access to the site. " denounces Sylvie Boivin, Executive Director of L'Anonyme.

The organizations present insisted on the fact that dismantling is not the solution to homelessness and that, on the contrary, it aggravates the situation of the homeless. "Evicting people from the homes they have created means isolating them from their communities and depriving them of their right to health and safety," explained Émilie Roberge, project manager at the Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le sida (TOMS). "Dopamine is very concerned about the harmful effects of this type of action on the homeless. Evicting people from their camps and forcing them to move against their will does not solve the problem of homelessness in Montreal. " adds Martin Pagé, Executive Director of Dopamine.

The groups are highly critical of the City's security reasons, calling them a "mere pretext" to cover up Montreal's growing homelessness, which reached a critical point during the pandemic. In fact, homelessness has increased by 60% in Montreal since March 2020, according to Mayor Valérie Plante: "For years now, the City and governments have been over-investing in police operations and favouring emergency housing solutions rather than long-term solutions such as social housing. It's high time for a change. We have concrete proposals and we would like to finally be heard," denounces Marine G. Armengaud, Community Organizer at the BAILS Committee.

The organizations also stated that other actions could have been taken to increase the security of the camp and allow the residents to make their own decision to stay or leave.

"RAPSIM, TOMS and the Montreal Native Community Network, in support of the On ne laisser personne derrière Collective, have been calling on the City of Montreal for months to find solutions adapted to the needs of people in the camp, including fire prevention training for firefighters and the development of safe facilities. Camps are multiplying on the island of Montréal and urgent responses are being requested." says Laury Bacro, community organizer at RAPSIM.

SOURCE Le Comité BAILS

For further information: Marine G. Armengaud, Responsible for mobilization on the Comité BAILS, Tel: 438-345-1864, Email address: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rapsim.org

