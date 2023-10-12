Organika Unveils Exciting New Food Truck in Toronto, Bringing Innovative Health Delights to the Community!

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Organika, a name synonymous with wellness and innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new food truck, ready to hit the streets of Toronto. This exciting addition to the city's vibrant scene will showcase Organika's latest breakthroughs, including Canada's #1 and Most Trusted collagen powder, revitalizing electrolytes, and delicious spirulina offerings that redefine health for all.

First Appearance Details:

Organika Food Truck Render (CNW Group/Organika Health Products Inc.)

Toronto Waterfront Marathon Expo

Date: October 13, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Date: October 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET

Toronto Waterfront Marathon Race

Date: October 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

What to Expect:

Sampling Delicious Innovation: Immerse yourself in an array of mouthwatering flavors. From Dark Chocolate Caramel Macchiato to hydrating electrolytes and tropical superfoods, Organika's food truck offers something for every palate.





Giveaways and Special Offers: Spot Organika's food truck, snap a picture, and tag @organikahealth on social media for a chance to win a 1-YEAR supply of collagen! Take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions during their appearance at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon Expo.





Community Atmosphere: Join us for a good time with friends and family, all while savoring healthy and delicious beverages.

Quotes:

"Aaron, CEO of Organika, expresses his excitement, 'We're thrilled to finally bring Organika's Hydration Mobile to the streets of Toronto. Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating healthy hydration concoctions that reflect our passion for innovative health products that will leave you feeling happier and healthier.

Join us in celebrating the launch of Organika's Food Truck and prepare to tantalize your taste buds and enhance your well-being. Follow us on social media @organikahealth for updates, promotions, and more!

About Organika:

For over 33 years, Organika has been dedicated to redefining health supplementation, exemplified through a diverse array of collagen powders, supplements, superfoods, and hydration products. This meticulous approach ensures that each offering resonates harmoniously with individual needs, culminating in enhanced products that seamlessly integrate into daily wellness regimens. Organika's mission is to help all people love living healthy lives, and the food truck is the latest chapter in achieving that goal.

SOURCE Organika Health Products Inc.

For further information: [email protected]