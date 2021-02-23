Organigram Holdings Inc. Announces Election of Directors

MONCTON, NB, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Organigram Holdings Inc. ("Organigram" or the "Corporation") (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on February 23, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated January 18, 2021 (the "Circular") provided in connection with the Meeting was elected as a director of Organigram at the Meeting. Organigram received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Peter Amirault 33,803,521 97.87 735,764 2.13 Greg Engel 33,759,094 97.74 780,191 2.26 Dexter John 33,860,014 98.03 679,271 1.97 Geoffrey Machum 32,261,529 93.40 2,277,756 6.59 Ken Manget 32,966,589 95.45 1,572,696 4.55 Sherry Porter 33,073,234 95.75 1,466,052 4.24 Stephen Smith 33,874,127 98.07 665,158 1.93 Marni Wieshofer 33,877,404 98.08 661,881 1.92

The biographies of the Corporation's directors are set out in the Circular, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly-owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, SHRED and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

SOURCE OrganiGram

For further information: For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact: Amy Schwalm, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 704-9057; For Media enquiries, please contact: Marlo Taylor, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.organigram.ca

