Organigram Holdings Inc. Announces Election of Directors

OrganiGram

Feb 23, 2021, 17:00 ET

MONCTON, NB, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Organigram Holdings Inc. ("Organigram" or the "Corporation") (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on February 23, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated January 18, 2021 (the "Circular") provided in connection with the Meeting was elected as a director of Organigram at the Meeting. Organigram received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Peter Amirault

33,803,521

97.87

735,764

2.13

Greg Engel

33,759,094

97.74

780,191

2.26

Dexter John

33,860,014

98.03

679,271

1.97

Geoffrey Machum

32,261,529

93.40

2,277,756

6.59

Ken Manget

32,966,589

95.45

1,572,696

4.55

Sherry Porter

33,073,234

95.75

1,466,052

4.24

Stephen Smith

33,874,127

98.07

665,158

1.93

Marni Wieshofer

33,877,404

98.08

661,881

1.92

The biographies of the Corporation's directors are set out in the Circular, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly-owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, SHRED and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).                                 

