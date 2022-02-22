Organic Grocery Pioneers Join Forces

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Fresh City announced today the acquisition of Mama Earth Organics. Fresh City is a Toronto urban farm and omni-channel organic retailer, and Mama Earth is a subscription organic e-grocer. The companies share a common mission: to help people have a positive impact on the planet through their food choices. This joining of forces will elevate this mission and position the company to compete with the grocery giants.

"From our first harvest of snow peas in the Spring of 2011, we have relentlessly sought new ways to create a kinder and more sustainable food system. Uniting Fresh City and Mama Earth is a huge win for local farmers and makers, for our 500 plus dedicated team members and for the tens of thousands who we feed each week," said Ran Goel, founder and CEO of Fresh City.

"We each have our strengths, and together we can provide even better products, experiences, and service for our customers. Further, together we can better advance our mutual missions of helping people make a positive impact on the planet through their food choices", said Mary Graham, former CEO of Mama Earth, now President of Fresh City.

The combined company will own and operate several brands including Fresh City, Mama Earth, The Healthy Butcher, and Mabel's Bakery, with both ecommerce and retail businesses, creating more variety and options for customers looking for local and sustainable choices. This transaction creates the largest organic retailer in Ontario with almost 80% of revenues online. The acquisition was financed by existing Fresh City investors including Bennett Church Hill Capital, Good & Well, TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good and Dragonfly Ventures.

ABOUT FRESH CITY

Fresh City is an award-winning urban farm and omni-channel retailer with a focus on fresh, sustainable, and organic products. Ran Goel founded Fresh City in 2011 after leaving his job as a Wall Street lawyer to change the way people think about and buy food. In 2018, Fresh City acquired Mabel's Bakery, a popular bakery in Toronto producing artisan breads and pastries, and shortly after acquired The Healthy Butcher, a pioneer in organic and 100% Grassfed beef.

ABOUT MAMA EARTH

Mama Earth is an award-winning subscription organic produce and grocery delivery service, serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario. Mama Earth provides the best of Ontario, offering a broad range of items including organic produce, sustainable seafood, ethically raised meat, artisanal items, pantry staples, and Mama's Kitchen in house chef made meals. Founded in 2007, the company is planet-first and intentional about their "foodprint"; minimizing impact through the support of local makers, small farms that focus on regenerative farming practices, using reusable and returnable packaging wherever possible and carefully planning delivery routes to minimize their carbon footprint.

