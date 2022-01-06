Orezone Gold Corporation Virtually Opens the Market

Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages. Orezone is now fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday January 6, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Vanessa Pickering, Manager, Investor Relations, [email protected], Tel: +604-202-2940