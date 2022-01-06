Orezone Gold Corporation Virtually Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jan 06, 2022, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Patrick Downey, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone" or the "Company") (TSX: ORE) and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Orezone Gold Corporation To Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ORE)
Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages. Orezone is now fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Date:   Thursday January 6, 2022 

Time:   9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  Virtually Broadcast

