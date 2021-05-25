Order2Cash Announces Strategic Partnership With Consolidated Recovery Group for the Canadian Market

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Order2Cash, a global leader in order-to-cash automation and optimization solutions, has entered into a strategic business partnership with Consolidated Recovery Group Inc. (CRG), a leading recovery solutions provider in Canada.

The two companies will focus on the Canadian marketplace, integrating their service portfolios in a bid to improve receivables management and collections for companies across the country. By leveraging their joint expertise and sales efforts, the partnership will look to propel the expansion of both organizations across the territory. Customers will benefit from the class-leading automation solutions of Order2Cash, which include global customer assessment and e-invoicing, automated cash application, and intelligent dispute and deduction management software coupled with the renowned debt collection and recovery services of CRG.

"We are excited to partner with Order2Cash," said Gary Low, Chairman of CRG. "We are at a critical moment in the implementation of our strategic plan to take advantage of the market opportunity ahead. This partnership will allow us to combine our wealth of experience, knowledge, products, and services to contribute greatly to our business expansion in the commercial sector."

"Order2Cash is dedicated to improving the processes and performance of the order-to-cash cycle," said Frank Hoekstra, CEO at Order2Cash. "Our solutions are geared to help organizations protect, collect and improve their net working capital. Our partnership with CRG shows our commitment to sourcing appropriate and trusted collection solutions for each market. We're delighted to welcome CRG into our community."

"We're excited to be continuing our Canadian expansion with CRG. Every market has a different makeup, and CRG's knowledge and experience of the Canadian marketplace will enable all Order2Cash customers to connect and communicate with debtors in an appropriate and satisfactory manner," said Pauline Dirkmaat, EVP Americas at Order2Cash. "Our unique blend of next-gen technologies and powerful data management coupled with the personal touch CRG brings to collections makes for an exciting combination."

Further information on the partnership can be found on the Order2Cash website.

