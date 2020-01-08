Orckestra delivers innovative shopping experiences through peak season with new Unified Product Management solution and serverless cloud architecture

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Orckestra Technologies Inc., a leading omnichannel commerce platform for innovative retailers and brands and subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), today announced the release of Orckestra Commerce Cloud 4. This update provides significant new features and enhancements, including Orckestra's new Unified Product Management solution.

With Orckestra Commerce Cloud 4, retailers can be up and running faster than ever with exceptional product management and merchandising that's built for digital commerce. Orckestra also invested into enhancing the platform's cloud architecture to better support the future needs of developers that are building solutions on the platform. The new "serverless" cloud architecture ensures Orckestra continues providing the agility and scale required globally by leading retailers, while simplifying the deployment of their solutions to the cloud.

"We're excited to introduce Orckestra Commerce Cloud 4. This new version of our platform is a key step toward our vision to provide our customers with the freedom to innovate and to build commerce their way. Thanks to our customers and partners and the great feedback they've provided, we have now reached a new milestone and we're thrilled to offer new tools to help retailers provide exceptional shopping experiences to their customers," said Frank Kouretas, Chief Product Officer at Orckestra Technologies Inc.

With the release of Orckestra Commerce Cloud 4, retailers are able to:

Streamline the process for capturing, enriching, and publishing product information and digital assets all in one place;

Launch omnichannel fulfillment programs faster than ever and leverage their stores to fulfill online orders, while ensuring maximum efficiency and lowest fulfillment costs;

Simplify the work of developers who are leveraging the platform to build unique commerce solutions.

For more information about Orckestra's Commerce Cloud version 4, click here. Orckestra also invites those attending NRF 2020 (January 11-14, 2020) to visit booth 802 to see the platform in action and learn more about all the company's latest innovations.

About Orckestra Technologies Inc.

Orckestra is a leading provider of modern commerce solutions, offering a single commerce platform to create and manage the most engaging shopping experiences across the web, mobile and in-store. Built on the Microsoft Azure open cloud, our Commerce OrchestrationTM Platform establishes a unique central commerce layer that unifies all retail systems and customer touchpoints, and helps enterprise organizations grow their business successfully in the global marketplace. We fuel digital innovation for leading retailers, grocers and branded manufacturers, enabling them to deliver differentiated commerce experiences faster with lower IT burden and operating costs, and maximum revenue growth.

Orckestra is a subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a Canadian leader in information technology.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1 877-677-9088.

