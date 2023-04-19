Orangetheory Fitness Launches Plastic-Free Biodegradable Gym Wipes in Studios Nationwide

EDMONTON, AB, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Orangetheory Fitness today announced that in its continued dedication to driving environmental sustainability within its studios has officially launched Natrulab biodegradable disinfectant wipes in its 110 locations across Canada. The wipes, which are manufactured with no harsh chemicals, make Orangetheory the first fitness brand in Canada to adopt this type of plastic-free sustainable product.

New partnership highlights the brands commitment to environmental sustainability. Tweet this New Natrulab Wipes Are Now Available At Orangetheory Studios Across Canada (CNW Group/OTF Canada Inc)

"As a national brand, we have the ability to enact significant change within our studios that will have long-lasting positive impacts on our environment," says Blake MacDonald, President of Orangetheory Fitness Canada. "For years the fitness industry's only option has been cleaning products that not only fully derived from plastic materials that will take hundreds of years to break down, but also includes harsh chemicals for cleaning. These new Natrulab wipes allow us to eliminate many of these chemicals in our studios to provide a more comfortable experience for our members and allows us to remove what would be the equivalent of 52 national hockey league ice surfaces in plastic materials from our landfills each year."

The Natrulab wipes, which debuted in Orangetheory studios across Canada earlier this year, use a plant-based biodegradable viscose material, with safe cleaning ingredients that kill 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and fungi. The wipes, which are certified by Health Canada, are one of the first products in its class available for commercial use.

"We're committed to not only being a leader with our fitness product, but also with our efforts in environmental sustainability," MacDonald added. "We believe that these changes are essential to our operations and are committed to ensuring our members feel they have made the right choice trusting Orangetheory Fitness as their fitness solution."

For more information on Orangetheory Fitness, visit www.orangetheory.com.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened 110 studios in Canada and over 1,500 in 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list.

About Natrulab

Natrulab has developed an innovative disinfectant wipe made from plant-based cloth that is biodegradable and highly effective in eliminating 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Conventional cleaning wipes are typically made from plastic and can take over 30+ years to break down, leaving behind small plastic particles known as microplastics. Natrulab believes that every small step counts when it comes to protecting the planet and reducing single-use plastic waste. The company invites consumers to join them in their mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet with their innovative and eco-friendly cleaning solution. Visit www.natrulab.com to learn more.

SOURCE OTF Canada Inc

For further information: For media queries and further information, please contact: Craig Morin, Director of Marketing, [email protected]