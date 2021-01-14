Orangetheory Fitness launches 100th virtual studio in Canada on the strength of its Orangetheory Live platform

Orangetheory Live brings real-time coaching from a local, certified coach to an intimate group setting. Using the new platform, coaches offer real-time feedback and motivation, akin to a private personal training session, with the added benefit of connecting members to their local studio community before, during and after each workout.

As the pandemic continues to impact Canada, many businesses have been forced to reclose, including nearly all Orangetheory locations across the country. But that hasn't stopped the brand from pivoting and innovating to keep up with changing member needs.

"We recognized early on in the pandemic that we would need to innovate to keep our members active and engaged," says Blake MacDonald, President, OTF Canada. "While there are a multitude of at-home workouts available to Canadians, both free and paid, every one of these offerings fail to deliver on the most critical component of a successful fitness routine – the accountability and motivation that can only be delivered by a live local coach. Our goal is to deliver world-class interactive, coach-led training to our members, regardless of the government timeline to re-open studios. It took a herculean effort from our team to expedite the launch, and we're excited to see our studios and members are quickly adopting and loving the new technology."

In October 2019, the international chain reached a major brand milestone by opening its 100th studio in Canada. This was a testament to Canadians' passion for the workout – a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology. While a strong growth mindset was in place, by March 2020, Orangetheory made the hard decision to shut its doors to help flatten the COVID-19 curve and was the first national fitness studio to do so.

The brand began rollout of the new platform in October 2020, starting with its Quebec studios. As of today, 95 per cent of Canadian studios have started offering Orangetheory Live, making it available in all eight provinces where the brand currently operates.

"Now more than ever, it's critical that Canadians invest in their health and fitness and are not deterred by the temporary closures of fitness facilities," MacDonald adds. "Exercise is proven to be an integral component in supporting positive physical and mental health. We want to do our part by providing Canadians an outlet where they can focus on themselves during these unprecedented times and Orangetheory Live is our solution to that problem."

More information about Orangetheory Fitness is available at www.orangetheoryfitness.com.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a scientifically designed, one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory's heart-rate-monitored workouts are designed to get participants within the target-training zone of 84 per cent to 91 per cent of their max heart rate, which stimulates metabolism and increases energy. Led by highly skilled coaches, each Orangetheory Fitness workout incorporates endurance, strength and power elements through both their Orangetheory workout at-home or through a variety of equipment including treadmills, rowing machines, TRX® suspension training and free weights in their physical locations. The result is more energy, visible toning and the 'Orange Effect' – where participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours post-workout (the Orangetheory Fitness 'afterburn') for an average of 500+ total calories burned per every 60-minute workout.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness Canada

For further information: Alissa Liotti, Ketchum Public Relations Canada, [email protected]