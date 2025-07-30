ORANGETHEORY FITNESS CANADA PARTNERS WITH OLÉ COCKTAIL CO. TO LAUNCH NO SHOWER HAPPY HOUR -- A NATIONWIDE CELEBRATION OF MOVEMENT + COMMUNITY

Celebrating fitness, balance, and connection with post-sweat sips in 100+ studios across Canada

EDMONTON, AB, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - This August, Orangetheory Fitness Canada is teaming up with premium canned cocktail brand Olé Cocktail Co. to launch No Shower Happy Hour, a nationwide celebration of movement, balance, and the small victories worth toasting after a good sweat. Kicking off August 22, the dynamic partnership features high-energy community events, free workouts, exclusive product sampling, and the ultimate end-of-summer giveaway.

Orangetheory Fitness Canada x Olé Cocktail Co. (CNW Group/Orangetheory Fitness Canada)

Born from years of Orangetheory members and staff celebrating post-workout, whether it's a personal best, a birthday, or simply showing up—No Shower Happy Hour is about embracing progress over perfection, movement without pressure, and community without competition.

"We've seen firsthand how a post-workout social hour transforms a routine into a ritual—it builds belonging, fuels motivation, and weaves stronger community ties," says Blake MacDonald, President of Orangetheory Fitness Canada. "At Orangetheory, we live by a work-hard, play-hard ethos. Partnering with Olé, another proudly Canadian brand, is a natural extension of that spirit, allowing us to channel that post-sweat energy into memorable experiences that celebrate our members and the vibrant community that makes Orangetheory truly special."

On August 22, all 103 Orangetheory studios across Canada will host a day of free classes to celebrate No Shower Shower Happy Hour. Members and non-members alike are invited to enjoy a free Orangetheory class, connect and celebrate the end of summer while toasting to a balanced, fun-filled fall ahead over complimentary Olé cocktails and mocktails.

To top it off, Orangetheory and Olé will launch a nationwide contest on August 22 where one lucky Canadian will win the ultimate end of summer prize pack: a one-year Orangetheory membership and a cooler stocked with delicious Olé cocktails and mocktails. Enter in-studio or on @otfcanada or @olecocktails Instagram channels.

To book a free class on August 22, visit here .

Media Assets

Images here , credit: Orangetheory Fitness Canada

About Orangetheory Fitness Canada

Orangetheory Fitness is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time, and monitor progress over time. A certified coach leads each of the workouts to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory Fitness has over 100 studios across Canada. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-ca for more information.

About Olé Cocktail Co.

Olé Cocktail Co. is a Canadian brand specializing in premium ready-to-drink tequila-based cocktails and mocktails crafted with real ingredients for a crisp, balanced taste. Using Blanco tequila sourced from Jalisco, Mexico, real fruit juices, authentic agave nectar, and a touch of sea salt, Olé avoids artificial flavours, sweeteners, and colours in all its recipes. Founded in 2020, the brand offers flavours including Margarita, Paloma, and Chili Mango, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Visit https://olecocktails.com for more information.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness Canada

Media contacts: Adrienne Longhurst, Nine Point Agency, 778-957-8457, [email protected]; Megan Tilby, Nine Point Agency, 778-558-0802, [email protected]