QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - To pay tribute to the survivors and victims of the Indigenous residential schools, orange light will illuminate the National Assembly this evening. The gesture has been made official through a motion tabled by Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière and adopted unanimously by the members of the National Assembly.

The symbolism of the colour orange

When she was 6 years of age, Phyllis Webstad was sent to the St. Joseph's Mission residential school in British Columbia. Upon her arrival, the orange sweater that her grandmother offered her to highlight her departure for the residential school was taken away from her. For Ms. Webstad, the colour orange has for a long time signified the rejection of the Indigenous cultures. However, the colour has become a symbol of cultural reappropriation.

Quote:

"Our government has a duty to remember the history of the Indigenous residential schools. Accordingly, the colour orange that will illuminate the National Assembly this evening will reflect our determination to never again allow such injustices to occur. I would like to thank all MNAs for unanimously supporting the motion. In conjunction with the Opening Ceremony of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, to be held on the site of the former Mani-Utenam residential school, I will have the honour, accompanied by colleagues from the three opposition parties, to present an orange flag signed by all members of the National Assembly. I believe that this marks a significant gesture of solidarity with the Indigenous nations"

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

September 30 will witness events to pay tribute to the survivors and victims of the residential schools across Canada at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels and in the Indigenous nations and communities.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre responsable des Affaires autochtones

For further information: Source: Mathieu Durocher, Press Officer, Office of the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Telephone: 418-805-0233; Information: Antoine Tousignant, Public Affairs Team Leader, Ministère du Conseil exécutif and Secrétariat du Conseil du trésor, Telephone: 418-781-9520, [email protected]