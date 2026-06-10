Orange EV Canada Supports Transport Bourassa with the Deployment of an Electric Terminal Truck

Transport Bourassa is taking another step toward modernizing its yard operations with the deployment of an Orange EV electric terminal truck. This investment reflects the company's commitment to reducing emissions while improving the efficiency and reliability of its daily operations.

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Transport Bourassa, one of Quebec's leading transportation companies, announced today the deployment of an Orange EV HUSK-e® electric terminal truck at its yard operations in Saint Jean sur Richelieu. This decision reflects the company's commitment to adopting more sustainable solutions while improving uptime, lowering total cost of ownership, and strengthening service support, all while reducing diesel related operational drag.

Transport Bourassa's new Orange EV HUSK-e® terminal truck

Built for the toughest yard environments, Orange EV's HUSK-e® electric terminal trucks deliver 97% uptime, ensuring dependable performance in demanding yard environments. Compared to diesel vehicles, they significantly reduce fuel and maintenance costs while improving operational efficiency. The trucks also operate quietly, helping improve working conditions for drivers. Designed for year-round use, they are built to perform reliably even in Quebec's harsh winter conditions.

"Equipment reliability is essential to our operations," said Danny Bergeron, Service Director at Transport Bourassa. "While fleet electrification continues to evolve rapidly, yard trucks are already one of the most proven applications of this technology today. We are proud to integrate an Orange EV electric terminal truck into our operations and invest in sustainable solutions capable of meeting the demands of intensive operations like ours."

This deployment reflects a broader shift across the transportation industry toward cleaner technologies that support both operational efficiency and superior total cost of ownership. Orange EV Canada continues to support this transition with solutions designed for the realities of daily operations.

"We are proud to work alongside Transport Bourassa in this transition," said Roberto Bragagnolo, Country Manager of Orange EV Canada. "Electrifying yard operations allows companies to reduce emissions while increasing the efficiency and reliability expected in the transportation industry."

With more than 2,000 trucks deployed across North America and over 12 million cumulative service hours, Orange EV continues to establish itself as a leading partner in the electrification of yard operations across Canada.

About Transport Bourassa

Founded in 1956 and based in Saint Jean sur Richelieu, Transport Bourassa is one of Quebec's most recognized transportation providers. The company offers less than truckload (LTL) and full truckload (TL) freight services, as well as warehousing and distribution solutions across Quebec, Ontario, and the United States. Known for its service quality and operational excellence, Transport Bourassa has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the tenth consecutive year, earning Platinum Club member recognition.

About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of purpose-built zero-emission terminal trucks in North America. Manufactured in Kansas City, Orange EV delivers a turnkey electrification solution that includes Class 8 EV trucks, on-site service, and integrated charging solutions, empowering fleets to deploy yard operations with superior reliability in days or weeks, not years. Surpassing 12 million hours of operation across 41 states, 4 Canadian provinces, and the Caribbean, savvy fleets choose Orange EV for more cost-effective, predictable operations. Visit orangeev.ca

SOURCE Orange EV

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