Orange EV Canada Supports GLS Canada's Move Towards Decarbonizing its Operations with Electric Yard Trucks

Deployment of Orange EV HUSK-e® trucks helps GLS Canada reduce emissions, which strengthens sustainable yard operations across its Canadian logistics network.

TORONTO, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- GLS Canada has become one of the first major parcel and freight carriers in the country to deploy electric, heavy-duty yard trucks. By integrating Orange EV's HUSK-e® terminal trucks at its Montreal, Toronto, and Winnipeg locations, GLS is taking a significant step toward decarbonizing logistics operations across its national network.

This deployment reflects a shared vision between GLS Canada and Orange EV to accelerate decarbonization in logistics while maintaining the performance and reliability required in demanding yard operations.

GLS Orange EV Terminal Tractor

"We are proud to integrate four Orange EV electric shunters into our fleet in Montreal, Toronto, and Winnipeg," said Mélanie Camara, Director of Environment and Sustainability at GLS Canada. "This investment is part of our decarbonization journey in line with the Science Based Targets initiative* and reflects our continuous commitment to reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and building a decarbonized operation for our employees, customers, and communities."

Each HUSK-e truck eliminates an estimated 80 to 90 tons of CO₂** annually while providing efficient, cost-effective performance in challenging environments. Orange EV's electric yard trucks have logged more than 12 million key-on hours and over 31 million miles across North America, consistently delivering 97 percent uptime. Designed for reliability in all conditions, they perform through harsh Canadian winters and high-intensity yard operations.

"GLS is proving what fleets across Canada are realizing: electric yard trucks can deliver in harsh climates, meet operational demands, and advance corporate sustainability goals simultaneously," said Roberto Bragagnolo, Country Director, Canada at Orange EV. "We're proud to support GLS as they lead the charge toward cleaner, more efficient logistics in Canada."

This partnership demonstrates how leading logistics providers and clean-technology manufacturers are working together to decarbonize transportation. With Orange EV's proven electric trucks, GLS Canada is helping pave the way for Canadian logistics by reducing emissions and lowering its carbon footprint.

About GLS Canada

GLS Canada, a member of GLS Group and subsidiary of General Logistics Systems B.V., provides parcel, freight, and warehousing services to people across Canada.

About GLS Group

GLS Group is one of the largest parcel services providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost all countries across the continent. It also operates through wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA's West Coast within one GLS network. This allows GLS to seamlessly connect its customers and communities with millions of parcels and stories every day. GLS' network connects its markets with high velocity and flexibility to respond to their fast-changing and dynamic nature. The company provides high-quality service tailored to its customers' needs across more than 50 countries. The GLS network consists of over 120 hubs and more than 1,600 depots, supported by more than 36,700 vans, light vehicles and walkers, and 6,400 trucks. This offers network resilience, superior flexibility, and extended reach. In 2024/25, GLS generated record revenues of 5.9 billion euros and delivered 926 million parcels across the markets. For more information, visit www.gls-canada.com.

About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of 100% electric terminal trucks, providing innovative zero-emission solutions to fleets across North America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, Orange EV supports Canadian customers through its wholly owned subsidiary, OEV Canada Inc., located in Oakville, Ontario. This local presence ensures timely service and a deep understanding of the unique needs of Canadian fleets.

Since its first commercial deployment in 2015, Orange EV's Class 8 electric yard trucks have been selected by over 360 fleets operating in more than 41 U.S. states, Canada, and the Caribbean. These trucks have surpassed 12 million key-on hours and 31.7 million miles of operation while delivering industry-leading uptime and significant cost savings for operators. Orange EV offers a complete solution, including vehicles, charging equipment, and nationwide support. For more information, visit www.orangeev.com or www.orangeev.ca.

*The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body that helps companies set emissions reduction targets in line with climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement. For more information: https://gls-group.com/CA/en/about-gls/our-responsibility/climate-protect/net-zero/

** Estimate based on internal analysis using typical diesel shunt truck operating assumptions (2 gallons of diesel per hour over 4,000 operating hours annually) and an emission factor of 22.5 lbs CO₂ per gallon of diesel, consistent with the EPA's Diesel Emissions Quantifier. Calculation: (2 gal/hr × 4,000 hrs × 22.5 lbs CO₂/gal) ÷ 2,000 lbs/ton ≈ 90 tons CO₂. Actual results may vary based on operating conditions.

SOURCE Orange EV

For media inquiries, please contact: Stacey Yunger, Director of Marketing & Communications, GLS North America, [email protected], +1(514) 636 8666; Hind Belgued, Inside Sales & Marketing, [email protected], +1(289) 813 2291