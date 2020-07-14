Optiva Announces Receipt of Notice of Application

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT) announced today that it has received a Notice of Application filed by ESW Capital, LLC ("ESW"), and certain of its affiliates, in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Court") in respect of the Company's previously announced US$90 million loan represented by 9.75% secured PIK toggle debentures due 2025 (the "Debt Financing") to fund the redemption (the "Redemption") of its outstanding Series A Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares"), all of which are beneficially owned or controlled by ESW.

The Notice of Application seeks, among other things, (i) a declaration that the Debt Financing is contrary to Optiva's restated articles of incorporation or, in the alternative, a declaration that Optiva must obtain the affirmative vote from holders of 51% of the Preferred Shares before proceeding with the Debt Financing; and (ii) a declaration that, in the event the Redemption proceeds, ESW is entitled to nominate two individuals for election to Optiva's board of directors.

Optiva believes that the claims contained in the Notice of Application are without merit and that the premises of ESW's claims are baseless. The Company intends to defend the matter vigorously, and does not expect the Notice of Application to impact the completion of the Debt Financing or Redemption.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. Operators and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

