OptiMIM and Vasantha Tool Crafts Pvt.Ltd. Announce Strategic Joint Venture "OptiMIM Global" to Advance Metal Injection Molding Innovation and Global Reach

PORTLAND, Ore. and HYDERABAD, India, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- OptiMIM, a Form Technologies company and a leader in advanced metal injection molding (MIM) solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic joint venture with Vasantha Tool Crafts Pvt.Ltd., a division of the globally recognized Vasantha Group. The new entity, "OptiMIM Global," marks a significant step in enhancing manufacturing capabilities, expanding market presence, and delivering cutting-edge MIM solutions to industries worldwide.

By combining OptiMIM's state-of-the-art MIM technology with Vasantha's industry-leading expertise in precision mold design and high-accuracy manufacturing, this collaboration is set to redefine the standards for complex metal components across automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics, industrial, defense, and aerospace sectors.

Strategic Advantages of the Joint Venture

Expanded Global Reach: OptiMIM's strong presence in North America , combined with Vasantha's established operations in India , Europe , and the USA , allows for greater market penetration and customer accessibility worldwide.

OptiMIM's strong presence in , combined with Vasantha's established operations in , , and the , allows for greater market penetration and customer accessibility worldwide. Enhanced Manufacturing Capabilities: Vasantha's proficiency in multi-cavity molds, conformal cooling, and rapid production will complement OptiMIM's existing MIM processes, leading to improved efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness.

Vasantha's proficiency in multi-cavity molds, conformal cooling, and rapid production will complement OptiMIM's existing MIM processes, leading to improved efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness. Diversified Industry Applications: Both companies cater to a diverse range of industries, facilitating innovation through shared expertise and sector-specific solutions.

Both companies cater to a diverse range of industries, facilitating innovation through shared expertise and sector-specific solutions. Optimized Resources & Workforce: The partnership brings together a large team of highly skilled and experienced professionals creating a robust infrastructure for high-quality production and streamlined operations.

The partnership brings together a large team of highly skilled and experienced professionals creating a robust infrastructure for high-quality production and streamlined operations. Strengthened R&D Initiatives: Combining research and development efforts will accelerate advancements in materials and MIM technology, keeping OptiMIM Global at the forefront of industry innovation.

Combining research and development efforts will accelerate advancements in materials and MIM technology, keeping at the forefront of industry innovation. Risk Mitigation & Growth Stability: By sharing operational and financial responsibilities, both companies are positioned to scale strategically while mitigating risks in an evolving global market.

"Partnering with Vasantha Tool Crafts Pvt.Ltd. aligns with OptiMIM's mission to deliver world-class precision metal components with superior performance," said Marc Riquelme, President of OptiMIM & Signicast. "This joint venture enables us to leverage Vasantha's deep expertise in mold design and manufacturing to further enhance our offerings and provide even greater value to our customers worldwide."

Dayanand Reddy, Managing Director, Vasantha Tool Crafts added, "We are excited to join forces with OptiMIM to push the boundaries of MIM technology. Our complementary strengths in high-precision manufacturing and innovative design will drive new possibilities for our customers across various industries."

This partnership is expected to accelerate growth, expand production capabilities, and enhance customer solutions by leveraging both companies' combined expertise, infrastructure, and commitment to excellence under the new OptiMIM Global brand.

About OptiMIM

OptiMIM, a Form Technologies company, is a leading provider of high-performance metal injection molding solutions, delivering world-class strength, corrosion resistance, and precision for the most demanding industries. With expertise in custom-formulated alloys and state-of-the-art manufacturing, OptiMIM ensures superior performance whether customers need thousands or millions of parts. Learn more at optimim.com .

About Vasantha Tool Crafts Pvt.Ltd.

Vasantha Tool Crafts Pvt. Ltd., established in 1989 in Hyderabad, India, is a leader in high-precision plastic injection molds and metal injection molding (MIM) solutions. Serving industries such as FMCG, healthcare, and consumer durables, the company has delivered over 4,000 Class 101 molds worldwide. Vasantha's advanced manufacturing capabilities include robotic automation, 3D metal printing, and in-house vacuum heat treatment. The company operates five state-of-the-art facilities across three continents. For more information, visit vasantha.com .

