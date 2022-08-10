OpsGuru named as an AWS Transfer Family Service Delivery Launch Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Cloud consulting company, OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company, announced today that it has been recognized as an Amazon Web Service (AWS) Transfer Family Service Delivery Launch Partner. This achievement recognizes that OpsGuru follows best practices and has proven success in helping customers build sophisticated business-to-business (B2B) file exchange solutions with Transfer Family while leveraging Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) to securely store data and the rich set of data analytics capabilities from AWS.

Achieving the AWS Transfer Family Service Delivery designation differentiates OpsGuru as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success to deliver cloud-native managed file transfer and B2B file exchange solutions using Transfer Family. Transfer Family's purpose is to enable customers to fully leverage B2B data generated externally from customers' core information systems and to expand their data analytics pipelines. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"OpsGuru continues to differentiate our AWS capabilities by receiving the new AWS Service Delivery designation for Transfer Family," said Dave Lindon, General Manager at OpsGuru. "Our team is committed to accelerating cloud-native technology adoption with the market-leading AWS platform. OpsGuru and AWS customers can leverage Transfer Family to connect valuable data between disparate systems and organizations."

In addition to the Transfer Family Service Delivery, OpsGuru holds the AWS Networking Competency, DevOps Competency, the AWS Migration Competency, AWS SaaS Competency and the Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Delivery. As a result, OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in specific solution areas like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and AWS IoT; in vertical markets such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Government, and Digital Media; and with enterprise business applications like Microsoft Workloads and SAP.

What This Means for OpsGuru Customers

The AWS Transfer Family Delivery Program validates OpsGuru's capabilities across the Transfer Family product suite.

AWS Transfer Family services help OpsGuru enable customers to fully leverage B2B data generated outside of customers' core information systems to expand their data analytics pipelines.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company, is the 2021 Canadian AWS Consulting Partner of the Year - specializing in Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Kubernetes Enablement, Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. OpsGuru holds the AWS Networking Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Migration Competency, and the AWS SaaS Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT; in markets such as Financial Services, Retail, Mining, Public Sector, SaaS, and Digital Media; and enterprise business applications like Microsoft Workloads and SAP. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io .

