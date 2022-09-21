OpsGuru Awarded AWS Canada's Migration & Modernization Partner of the Year

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Cloud consulting company, OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company, has received the AWS Canada Migration & Modernization Partner of the Year Award at the AWS Toronto Partner Summit 2022. Every year, AWS recognizes high-performing partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) who have demonstrated outstanding results, helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS cloud.

This award establishes OpsGuru as the Canadian leader in AWS migrations and modernization and recognizes the company's success in helping hundreds of customers accelerate cloud initiatives and incite digital transformation, achieving cost savings, staff productivity, and operational and business agility.

"We are honoured to be recognized for our proven expertise in helping customers meet the challenges of cloud programs, de-risk the migration process, and navigate their modernization journey. As always, our team is committed to accelerating cloud-native technology adoption by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and innovation afforded by the exceptional AWS platform," said Alan Williamson, VP of Engineering at OpsGuru.

As a leader in navigating the AWS Migration Acceleration Program , OpsGuru helps customers accelerate their cloud journey while leveraging a streamlined process and obtaining incentives which significantly increase the likelihood of a successful AWS program.

"Beyond technical implementations, OpsGuru delivers consulting on critical transformation topics such as organizational change management, upskilling, training and adoption of agile methodologies," said Mency Woo, VP of Enterprise Transformation at OpsGuru. "Executives are looking for strategic guidance and learnings from trusted advisors. OpsGuru is the perfect partner for organizations looking to transform through cloud technologies."

In addition to the 2022 Migration & Modernization Partner of the Year award, OpsGuru received the 2021 Canadian AWS Consulting Partner of the Year award and was recently recognized as Canada's leader in AWS cloud solutions, with world-class AWS Premier Partner Status .

About OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

OpsGuru is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner specializing in Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Kubernetes Enablement, Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. OpsGuru holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Networking Competency, and AWS SaaS Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT in markets such as Financial Services, Retail, Mining, Public Sector, SaaS, and Digital Media and enterprise business applications like Microsoft Workloads and SAP.

