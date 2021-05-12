OpsGuru Awarded AWS Canada Consulting Partner of the Year

Vancouver-based cloud consulting company receives the 2021 Canada AWS Consulting Partner of the Year Award, demonstrating their key role in helping Canadian businesses drive innovation on AWS.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, OpsGuru has received the 2021 Canada AWS Consulting Partner of the Year Award from Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS). This award is given to a high-performing AWS Consulting Partner who has delivered consistently well throughout 2020, helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.

Every year, AWS recognizes a handful of AWS Partners in the Amazon Partner Network (APN) whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration and continue to evolve and thrive on the AWS Cloud. Earning this award is a testament to OpsGuru's advanced AWS expertise.

As a highly distinguished AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, OpsGuru provides cloud consulting services and specializes in architecting and deploying solutions using cloud-native technologies. Year over year, OpsGuru has grown its team of cloud-certiﬁed professionals by 306% and revenues by 400%, along with helping hundreds of customers leverage the AWS platform.

"We are proud to be awarded this AWS Partner Award along with the other extraordinary winners and industry leaders who help businesses across the world drive innovation on AWS," said Anton Mishel, CEO at OpsGuru. "At OpsGuru, we are committed to continuing the advancement of our AWS competencies and capabilities to help our customers in Canada and across the world unlock the power of AWS, develop critical solutions to their challenges, and thrive on the AWS Cloud."

What This Means for OpsGuru Customers

The 2021 Canada AWS Consulting Partner of the Year Award demonstrates OpsGuru's commitment to the APN Program and AWS customers.

Prospective customers can ensure they are choosing an industry leader with proven advanced expertise of the AWS platform and cloud-native technologies.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is a cloud consulting partner that delivers cloud adoption, application modernization, Kubernetes enablement, cloud security, and data analysis services to customers across the world. OpsGuru has empowered hundreds of customers to successfully adopt cloud technologies and achieve success on cloud platforms.

