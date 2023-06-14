OpsGuru Awarded 2023 Canadian AWS Partner Award

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, A Carbon60 Company, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2023 Canadian AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Canada.

Announced during the Toronto AWS Partners Summit, the Canadian AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. The Canadian AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

"We are once again incredibly proud of our achievement as the Canadian AWS Partner of the Year," says John Witte, CEO, OpsGuru, A Carbon60 Company. "This award reflects our focus to deliver on enabling companies to innovate and modernize, leveraging technologies such as data, AI, and software within AWS. We are dedicated to supporting Canadian organizations through their digital transformation - at any stage of their cloud journey."

"OpsGuru has been a critical partner during our cloud adoption and transformation journey." says Rob Fullerton, VP Product Development, Numeris. "They have supported us through each stage of this evolution technically and, most critically, in terms of organizational transformation. It is with the help of their expert guidance that we have achieved a cloud-first strategy that enables us to innovate more effectively and efficiently than ever before."

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking greater business value for Canadian customers, across a wide range of industries," said Eric Gales, AWS Canada Country Manager. "The 2023 Canadian AWS Partner awards celebrates partners that share our customer obsession, providing a deep knowledge of AWS services to help customers scale their business, accelerate innovation and deepen digital transformation."

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru, A Carbon60 Company, guides organizations through digital transformation journeys with deep technical expertise, service, and partnerships. We live and breathe cloud technology, helping customers achieve their business objectives through technology enablement. We focus on solutions such as cloud adoption, application modernization, Kubernetes enablement, managed cloud operations, cloud security, and data analytics services. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io.

SOURCE OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

For further information: Jennifer Crisp, Marketing Director, +1 416-560-3446, [email protected]