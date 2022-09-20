OpsGuru announced as an AWS Premier Tier Service Partner, becoming the only Canadian-Based AWS Premier Partner

OpsGuru recognized as Canada's leader in AWS cloud solutions, with world-class AWS Premier Partner Status

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, the leading Canadian cloud consulting organization, today announced it has become the only Canadian-based partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to achieve the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status – a bespoke recognition awarded to select world-class partners who have demonstrated their technical expertise with AWS-validated solutions and leadership in their market.

Headquartered in Vancouver with offices in Toronto, Richmond Hill and Saint John, OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company, is a highly distinguished Amazon Web Services Partner. This latest distinction further sets OpsGuru apart and recognizes the organization as Canada's leading cloud consulting partner.

"As the only Canadian-based partner to hold AWS premier partner status, we are tremendously proud of our team for reaching this milestone," says Dave Lindon, General Manager of OpsGuru. "This recognition reflects hundreds of successful cloud transformation journeys with great Canadian customers such as Equinox Gold and Trimac. Like AWS, OpsGuru's steadfast customer obsession makes the AWS partnership entirely natural."

To become an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their work with AWS, and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. In addition, AWS Premier Tier Services Partners must have a strong team of AWS-trained and certified technical consultants and deep expertise in project management and professional services.

"Our vision is to be the leading and most trusted end-to-end multi-cloud service provider, empowering our customers across Canada by enabling their digital transformation," says John Witte, CEO of Carbon60, OpsGuru's parent company. "Achieving the AWS premier partner status not only recognizes our leadership in the Canadian market but also demonstrates our success in scaling impactful cloud solutions tailored for the needs of every customer."

With over 240 employees, Carbon60 and OpsGuru continue to write a Canadian success story by accelerating growth to support hundreds of customers to transform their businesses using cloud technologies.

About OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company:

OpsGuru, the 2021 Canadian AWS Consulting Partner of the Year - specializing in Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Kubernetes Enablement, Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. OpsGuru holds the AWS Networking Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Migration Competency, and the AWS SaaS Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT; in markets such as Financial Services, Retail, Mining, Public Sector, SaaS, and Digital Media; and enterprise business applications like Microsoft Workloads and SAP. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io.

