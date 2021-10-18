OpsGuru announced as an AWS Networking Competency Launch Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Cloud consulting company, OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company, announced that it has been recognized as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Launch Networking Competency Partner . This achievement reflects OpsGuru's advanced technical validation, deep industry experience, and proven customer success in AWS Networking technologies and best practices.

"We are proud to be recognized as a launch partner of the AWS Networking Competency. This distinction validates our capabilities and expertise against AWS' high standards and highlights OpsGuru as a strategic AWS partner for our customers," said John Witte, President & CEO at Carbon60.

AWS Networking Competency Partners are Advanced APN Partners that provide network solutions to assist customers in adopting, developing, and deploying applications across Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances and additional AWS services.

As an AWS Advanced Partner, OpsGuru offers a set of specialized solutions that auto-scale, align with cloud design principles, and make it easier to use networking features in an Amazon Virtual Private Cloud. OpsGuru's solutions also offer a new way of routing traffic through private backbones and cloud cores, provide secure and convenient on-ramps into clouds, improve availability and enhance application experience, and provide visibility and control in cloud networking.

"Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and innovation that AWS provides. Typically the first complex step of AWS migrations, networking is key to securely unlocking the power of the AWS platform," said Dave Lindon, General Manager at OpsGuru.

What This Means for Customers

The AWS Networking Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating OpsGuru's proven customer success and technical proficiency.

AWS Networking services help OpsGuru provide an improved digital customer experience by providing tools for network performance and monitoring.

About OpsGuru

Acquired by Carbon60, OpsGuru is the Canadian AWS Consulting Partner of the Year - specialized in Cloud Adoption , Application Modernization , Kubernetes Enablement , Managed Cloud Operations , Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. In addition to the AWS Networking Competency, OpsGuru holds the AWS DevOps Competency , the AWS Migration Competency , and the AWS SaaS Competenc y. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT; in markets such as Financial Services, Retail, Mining, Public Sector, SaaS, and Digital Media; and with enterprise business applications like Microsoft Workloads and SAP. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io .

SOURCE OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

For further information: Luciana Cinacchi, Marketing Manager, [email protected]