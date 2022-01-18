OpsGuru Achieves the Infrastructure Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas. Partners with this specialization have demonstrated success in architecting and building Google Cloud infrastructure and workflows, and completing migrations to Google Cloud.

"This specialization reflects our commitment to excel in the Google Cloud infrastructure field. OpsGuru has demonstrated strong expertise and we are happy to have received this specialization and continue to support customers in their Google Cloud journey," said Anton Mishel, CEO at OpsGuru.

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, OpsGuru helps customers leverage Google Cloud offerings no matter where they are in their cloud journey. With technical expertise in big data, machine learning and Kubernetes, OpsGuru's signature product - the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - helps customers achieve rapid cloud deployment with a secure and scalable foundation.

What This Means for OpsGuru Customers

This specialization takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating OpsGuru's proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Prospective customers can ensure they are choosing a Google Cloud partner with proven expertise for Google Cloud infrastructure and workloads migrations.

About OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

Acquired by Carbon60, OpsGuru is a Google Cloud Premier Partner specialized in Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Kubernetes Enablement, Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT; in markets such as Financial Services, Retail, Mining, Public Sector, SaaS, and Digital Media. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io.

SOURCE OpsGuru

For further information: Luciana Cinacchi, Marketing Manager, [email protected]