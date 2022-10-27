OpsGuru Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service, recognizing that OpsGuru provides deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering Amazon OpenSearch Service to customers.

Achieving the Amazon OpenSearch Service Delivery designation differentiates OpsGuru as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, helping customers to perform interactive log analytics, real-time application monitoring, website search, and more. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"OpsGuru takes pride in helping our customers unlock and leverage high-quality data to make better business decisions and create a foundation for ongoing innovation," says Mency Woo, VP of Enterprise Transformation at OpsGuru. "We are proud to receive the Amazon OpenSearch Service Delivery designation, demonstrating our success in helping customers leverage the scale, speed, and flexibility of the Amazon OpenSearch Service to get the most out of their data."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience in delivering specific AWS services.

With its data and analytics expertise, OpsGuru helps organizations harness high-quality data and transform it into actionable insights.

About OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

OpsGuru is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner specializing in Kubernetes Enablement, Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. The company holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Networking Competency, and AWS SaaS Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT in markets such as Financial Services, Retail, Mining, Public Sector, SaaS, and Digital Media and enterprise business applications like Microsoft Workloads and SAP.

SOURCE OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

For further information: Jennifer Crisp, Director of Marketing, OpsGuru, 416.560.3446, [email protected]