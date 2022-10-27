OpsGuru Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that OpsGuru has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Amazon Kubernetes.

Achieving the Amazon EKS Service Delivery designation differentiates OpsGuru as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has a deep understanding of Amazon EKS, demonstrated experience, and proven customer success helping customers manage, deliver, and optimize containerized workloads with Amazon EKS. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are proud to receive this designation, demonstrating OpsGuru's expertise in helping our valued customers achieve new levels of efficiency, innovation, and operational excellence through application modernization with containers and micro-services on Amazon EKS," said Robin Percy, CTO and Co-Founder at OpsGuru. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the flexibility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience in delivering specific AWS services.

Through its Kubernetes Enablement and Cloud Launchpad solutions which provide proven methodologies for accelerating EKS modernization to AWS, OpsGuru has helped many organizations overcome the steep learning curve of Kubernetes and take full advantage of the performance, scale, reliability, and availability of AWS infrastructure.

"Our partnership with OpsGuru is pivotal to Cocoflo fulfilling our growth objectives," said Bernie Florido, CEO and Founder at Cocoflo after partnering with OpsGuru for an Amazon EKS-based solution that allowed the company to scale while mitigating costs.

About OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

OpsGuru is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner specializing in Kubernetes Enablement, Cloud Adoption, Application Modernization, Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Security and Data Analytics services. The company holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Networking Competency, and AWS SaaS Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT in markets such as Financial Services, Retail, Mining, Public Sector, SaaS, and Digital Media and enterprise business applications like Microsoft Workloads and SAP.

