OpsGuru Achieves the AWS Resilience Competency

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, A Carbon60 Company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Services Competency in the Core Resilience category. This specialization recognizes OpsGuru as an AWS Partner that provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture using AWS Resilience Services. As each customer and their critical workloads have unique availability requirements, AWS Resilience Competency Partners provide tailored guidance and solutions to achieve the highest system uptime needs. Trust in AWS Resilience Competency Partners to deliver top-notch services that meet your organization's resilience needs in today's dynamic business landscape.

Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency in the Core Resilience category differentiates OpsGuru as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers' resilience goals. OpsGuru is equipped to handle resilience related application challenges, especially as expectations from customers shift towards an 'always on, always available' mindset. It's important for organizations to expect and plan for system failures, and design workloads to recover from failure in a way that minimally impacts their end users. Additionally, when onboarding critical workloads to the cloud, such as online banking, stock-trading, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) or online sales platforms, higher uptime requirements have become a minimal requirement. AWS Resilience Competency Partner OpsGuru provides professional consulting and engineering services that are validated by AWS experts in the Core Resilience category. This standardized approach allows customers to achieve their resilience goals in the cloud with the expert assistance of AWS Resilience Competency Partners.

"OpsGuru is thrilled to announce our achievement of the AWS Resilience Competency," declared CTO Robin Percy. "With the imminent launch of AWS's new region in Calgary, we're uniquely positioned to accelerate cloud resilience across Canada's business landscape. Companies seeking best-of-breed resilient solutions can leverage our validated expertise and services for unparalleled results."

In addition to the AWS Resilience Services Competency, OpsGuru also holds the AWS DevOps Competency, the AWS Migration Competency, the AWS SaaS Competency, Microsoft Workloads Competency and the AWS Networking Competency.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru, A Carbon60 Company, guides organizations through digital transformation journeys with deep technical expertise, service, and partnerships. We live and breathe cloud technology, helping customers achieve their business objectives through technology enablement. We focus on solutions such as cloud adoption, application modernization, Kubernetes enablement, managed cloud operations, cloud security, and data analytics services. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io.

