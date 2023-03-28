OpsGuru Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Workloads Competency status. This designation recognizes that OpsGuru provides deep expertise to help customers design, migrate, deploy, and manage Microsoft-based applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency differentiates OpsGuru as an AWS Premier Partner, member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success migrating and modernizing Microsoft Workloads on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly in the AWS Cloud environment.

"We are proud to achieve this designation that validates OpsGuru's capabilities in helping our customers with Windows-based platforms, .Net applications, and SQL Server databases," said Robin Percy, CTO and Co-Founder at OpsGuru. "With this designation, we look forward to helping more customers modernize all tiers of their Microsoft Application Stack with AWS services such as AWS Lambda for .Net, Windows Containers on Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (Amazon EKS), Amazon RDS, Amazon Aurora, and Amazon Redshift."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Through its Microsoft Workloads Modernization offerings, OpsGuru has helped many customers improve the scalability, efficiency, security, and resiliency of their legacy applications. OpsGuru supports customers with strategic, incremental adoption of distributed, serverless, or on-demand runtime models like AWS Lambda, Amazon ECS, and Amazon EKS. Coupled with OpsGuru's deep expertise in Data Analytics and Machine Learning, OpsGuru's Data Modernization practice allows customers to reduce or eliminate costly Microsoft SQL Server licensing fees. OpsGuru also helps customers improve performance by right-sizing and re-platforming SQL Server databases to use-case-optimized data models and services like Amazon RDS, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Aurora, and Amazon Redshift.

"Overall, [our] transition was fast and smooth because of OpsGuru's expertise," said Anton Venema, CTO at LiveSwitch after partnering with OpsGuru to migrate their Microsoft-based application to Amazon Aurora Postgres, increasing their platform's reliability, security, and scalability.

About OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

OpsGuru, A Carbon60 Company, guides organizations through digital transformation journeys with deep technical expertise, service, and partnerships. We live and breathe cloud technology, helping customers focus on their business objectives by relieving them of the mystification of the cloud. We focus on solutions such as cloud adoption, application modernization, Kubernetes enablement, managed cloud operations, cloud security, and data analytics services. For more information, visit opsguru.io .

